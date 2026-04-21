Electrolux and Veneta Cucine unveil new transformative kitchen color concepts in Milan

STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A warm, Scandinavian-inspired color palette of seamlessly integrated appliances reflects a growing desire for more mindful, harmonious living*.

Electrolux Group, under its premium brand Electrolux, and Veneta Cucine, Italy's leading kitchen manufacturer, unveil a new evolution of the kitchen-reimagining it as a space of comfort, beauty, and emotional resonance that unites Scandinavian and Italian design heritage. Debuting this week at EuroCucina in Milan, the collaboration introduces a reimagined vision where color becomes a powerful expression of wellbeing and innovation responds to genuine human needs. The four cocreated color concepts (in the shades of Alabastro, Verde Salvia, Ultra Blu, and Nude) bring warmth, clarity, and personality into the heart of the home.

Designing with the brain in mind: the neuroaesthetics of color and wellbeing

Warm neutrals, soft tones, and earth rooted hues create a calm, perceptually grounded environment that reduces visual noise and mental fatigue. Research shows that natural, biophilic color palettes can cut perceived stress levels by as much as 35 %**, a measurable reminder of how powerfully color can influence emotional well-being.

Scandinavian principles of simplicity, functionality, and authenticity

"Electrolux innovation is never about technology for technology's sake. It's about creating meaningful, lasting improvements to everyday life," says Amelia Chong, Principal Color, Material & Finish Designer at Electrolux Group."Our approach begins with people-their routines, needs, and acknowledgement of subtle neuroaesthetic cues. Cocreating with Veneta Cucine allows us to use color as a tool for personal expression, elevating individuality rather than prescribing a single aesthetic. By thinking architecturally and from an interior perspective, color becomes a series of spatial blocks that connect products with their surrounding environment. Each color comes to life through a curated interplay of product materials, finishes, and furniture elements, ensuring the palette is experienced both visually and tactilely throughout the kitchen space. This approach blurs the boundary between space and object, allowing appliances to integrate seamlessly into interiors while reflecting the personality and lifestyle of the user".

"This collaboration shows what's possible when two design driven brands combine their strengths. Together with Electrolux, we're shaping a new direction for the industry-where color science, material innovation, and sensory design merge to create kitchen spaces that are personal, restorative, and future ready," says Daniela Archiutti, Art Director at Veneta Cucine.

"At Electrolux, our focus is on building and investing in our strong premium brands together with our partners. The successful collaboration with Veneta Cucine will work out well because we both place the consumer at the heart of everything we do," says Chris Braam, Head of Commercial Region EMEA at Electrolux Group. "These color concepts reflect the same philosophy as we continue to evolve and create human-centred kitchen environments and product solutions."

Experience the collaboration at EuroCucina 2026

Visitors are invited to experience the Electrolux × Veneta Cucine color concepts at EuroCucina during Milan Design Week [Hall 2, Stand B01, A01, A02], where color psychology, texture, appliance integration, and spatial design converge in a shared vision that supports wellbeing, creativity, and everyday life. The installation unites Electrolux's Scandinavian approach: simplicity, functionality, and human-centered clarity, with Veneta Cucine's Italian craftsmanship, precision, and rich material expression, resulting in kitchen environments that feel both calmingly purposeful and beautifully crafted.

Editorial Notes - Sources & Internal References

* The NKBA (National Kitchen & Bath Association) is the world's leading non-profit trade association for the kitchen and bath industry Final-NKBA-2024-Design-Trends-Kitchen.pdf

* * Neuroaesthetics in Healthcare Design: Evaluating the Impact of Environmental Aesthetics on Patient Stress, Well-Being, and Recovery Outcomes

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/electrolux-and-veneta-cucine-unveil-new-transformative-kitchen-color-concepts-in-milan,c4337209

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4337209/4046469.pdf Electrolux x Veneta Cucine Press Release https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/electrolux-vc-press-l-four-colours,c3529845 Electrolux VC PRESS L Four Colours https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/electrolux-vc-press-l-nude-context,c3529846 Electrolux VC PRESS L Nude Context https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/electrolux-vc-press-l-nude-context003,c3529847 Electrolux VC PRESS L Nude Context003 https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/electrolux-vc-press-p-ultra-blu-context002,c3529848 Electrolux VC PRESS P Ultra Blu Context002 https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/electrolux-vc-press-square-verde-salvia-context,c3529849 Electrolux VC PRESS Square Verde Salvia Context

SOURCE Electrolux Group