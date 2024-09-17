Electrolux Group appoints new Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group has appointed Ann-Sofi Jönsson as Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability Reporting as from latest February 10, 2025.

Ann-Sofi Jönsson is currently Head of Investor Relations, Group Risk Management and Sustainability at Munters Group AB, and has previously held similar positions within Saab, ABB AG, Accenture AG and Siemens Building Technologies. She will report to Therese Friberg, Chief Financial Officer of Electrolux Group.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

