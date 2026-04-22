Electrolux Group brings NBA star Brandon Miller to the kitchen to teach kids about food and the planet

Earth Day activation helps Charlotte students learn how healthy food choices can shape a healthier planet

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Earth Day, the Electrolux Group Food Foundation teamed up with NBA standout Brandon Miller and the Team Miller Foundation to inspire the next generation of changemakers - starting with what's on their plates.

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Local third‑grade students from Mallard Creek STEM Academy gathered at Electrolux Group's Charlotte headquarters for a hands‑on Food Heroes event, where they learned how food choices affect personal health and the planet. Through interactive lessons, cooking activities and games, students explored where food comes from, how to reduce waste and how sustainable eating can help protect the environment.

Because food and food production are deeply connected to sustainability, Earth Day provided the perfect moment to bring these lessons to life.

Food Heroes is a global education program developed by the Electrolux Food Foundation to teach children ages 7 to 11 about sustainable nutrition and the environmental impact of food choices. During the Charlotte event, students rotated through learning stations designed to educate, inspire and make sustainability fun and accessible.

The highlight of the day came when Charlotte Hornets star Brandon Miller joined the students in the kitchen, baking alongside them and sharing how healthy eating fuels success - both on the basketball court and in the classroom.

"Educating the next generation about sustainable nutrition is an important part of our purpose to shape living for the better," said Patrick Minogue, head of Electrolux Group North America. "Through Food Heroes and partnerships like this one, we're investing in long‑term impact that starts with children and extends to communities worldwide."

"I want these kids to know that eating well isn't just about being healthy — it's about being your best self, on the court, in the classroom and in life," added Brandon Miller, NBA player, Charlotte Hornets.

The Team Miller Foundation, founded by Brandon Miller, focuses on bridging resource gaps for underserved and at‑risk individuals and families, making the partnership a natural fit for the Food Heroes mission.

Since launching in 2019, Food Heroes has engaged/educated more than 400,000 children in over 40 countries, helping kids build lifelong skills and confidence around food through education, hands‑on discovery and practical nutrition guidance. To extend the impact beyond the classroom, the Electrolux Food Foundation offers its open‑source Food Heroes Toolkit at no cost to parents, teachers, chefs, and community leaders interested in teaching the connection between food and the planet. The toolkit is available here.

Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2025, Electrolux Group in North America had sales of $4.6 billion and employed more than 9,000 people. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

SOURCE ELECTROLUX NORTH AMERICA