Delivers 5x less visible scratches to help cooktops look newer longer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frigidaire, a leading home appliance brand under Electrolux Group, today announced the launch of a new induction cooktop surface – MatteGuard™. The company's Frigidaire Gallery lineup of induction cooktops will feature the new cooking surface which is designed to solve one of consumers' most common frustrations – scratches.

Frigidaire Introduces New MatteGuard™ Induction Cooktop Surface

Engineered to deliver five times less visible scratches than standard glass, MatteGuard helps cooktops maintain a newer appearance for longer**, while preserving the speed, precision and energy efficiency consumers expect from induction cooking. The new MatteGuard induction cooktops will be available beginning March 2026 on Frigidaire.com and at Lowe's, The Home Depot and Best Buy.

Scratches on ceramic glass surfaces are the single biggest consumer pain point in the cooktop category, with 66% of consumers reporting they have experienced scratches and 28% describing them as extremely frustrating.* MatteGuard directly addresses this concern with a premium matte finish that minimizes visible scratches. Paired with modernized cooktop graphics, MatteGuard elevates both durability and aesthetics.

"Consumers have told us scratches on cooktops are a major concern," says Joe Spina, Head of Product Line Food Preparation for Electrolux Group, Region North America. "With MatteGuard, we're delivering a meaningful innovation that protects the surface, is visually appealing and strengthens our leadership in induction cooking. It's about combining performance, durability and style in a way that makes everyday cooking better."

Innovations that set the MatteGuard induction cooktop apart:

Elegant matte design: The matte black finish elevates the modern kitchen, in keeping with the timeless design of the Frigidaire Gallery brand.

Updated, minimal graphics: Described as "futuristic" and "sleek" by consumers*, they also deliver an excellent user experience.

Powerful performance: Boils water up to 2x faster than gas***, offers super-responsive cooking and delivers precise temperature control for consistent results.

Flexible cooking features: Includes a 2-in-1 bridge element for larger cookware and a safer cooktop surface that stays cooler around the pan.

Built-in trust: Backed by the Frigidaire Fit Promise, providing peace of mind during installation and replacement.

As demand for induction cooking continues to grow, the launch of MatteGuard reinforces Frigidaire Gallery's ambition to lead the category, while advancing Electrolux Group's broader sustainability goals. Induction cooking is more energy-efficient than traditional gas or radiant electric technologies, helping reduce energy use while delivering fast, precise results.

By addressing a key consumer frustration while enhancing performance and design, MatteGuard strengthens the company's Frigidaire brand as a trusted innovator in the kitchen.

*Source: 2025 Food Preparation Attitudes and Usage Research; Magneto Graphic Competitive Perception Study.

**Compared to standard Frigidaire glass cooktop surfaces under controlled testing conditions. Results may vary based on usage and care.

***Boil times compared to standard gas cooktops under controlled conditions.

Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2025, Electrolux Group in North America had sales of $4.6 billion and employed more than 9,000 people. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

SOURCE ELECTROLUX NORTH AMERICA