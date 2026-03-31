STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group has decided to close its factory in Santiago, Chile, effective end of April 2026. A restructuring charge of approximately SEK 0.5 billion, of which SEK 0.2 billion is cash-related, will be reported as a negative non-recurring item affecting operating income for Region Latin America in the first quarter of 2026.

The decision follows a review of the cost competitiveness of the Santiago factory and will impact approximately 400 employees.

Electrolux Group in Chile will continue to offer innovative and cost-efficient products, sourced from other factories across the Group and external partners.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 31-03-2026 18:30 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 035 1005

Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856

Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, +46 76 863 51 85

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

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https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/electrolux-group-ceases-manufacturing-in-chile,c4329567

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4329567/4018133.pdf Press release Chile March 31 2026 ENG

SOURCE Electrolux Group