Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of AB Electrolux (publ), reg. no. 556009-4178 (the 'Company'), are hereby given notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 27 May, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST) at the Company's premises, S:t Göransgatan 143 K in Stockholm, Sweden. Admission and registration will commence at 9:00 a.m. (CEST).

The Board of Directors has decided that the shareholders shall have the possibility to exercise their voting rights by postal voting before the Extraordinary General Meeting, as instructed below.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be conducted in Swedish and simultaneously translated into English.

Registration and notification

Participation at the meeting venue

Shareholders who wish to participate at the meeting venue, in person or by proxy, must

be listed as a shareholder in the presentation of the share register prepared by Euroclear Sweden AB concerning the circumstances on Tuesday, 19 May, 2026; and

give notice of its participation no later than Thursday, 21 May, 2026 by telephone +46 8 402 92 79 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. (CEST), by post to AB Electrolux, c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, SE-101 23 Stockholm, Sweden, or via Euroclear Sweden AB's website, https://www.euroclear.com/sweden/generalmeetings/.



The notification shall include the shareholder's name, personal or corporate identification number, address and telephone number, and any assistants (two at most).

If a shareholder is represented by proxy, a written and dated proxy signed by the shareholder shall be issued for the representative. A representative for a shareholder that is a legal entity shall provide a registration certificate or other supporting document that shows the authorized signatory of the shareholder. In order to facilitate registration at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the proxy and/or registration certificate or other supporting documents should be sent to the Company to the address above well in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Proxy forms are available on Electrolux Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/egm2026 and are also provided by the Company upon request.

Postal voting

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting by postal voting must

be listed as a shareholder in the presentation of the share register prepared by Euroclear Sweden AB concerning the circumstances on Tuesday, 19 May, 2026; and

give notice of its participation by casting its postal vote in accordance with the instructions below so that the postal vote is received by Euroclear Sweden AB on behalf of the Company no later than on Thursday, 21 May, 2026.

Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting venue in person or by proxy, must give notice in accordance with the instructions listed under 'Participation at the meeting venue' above. Hence, a notification of participation only through postal voting is not sufficient for shareholders who also wish to attend the meeting venue.

A special form shall be used for postal voting. The form for postal voting is available at Electrolux Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/egm2026 and is also provided by the Company upon request.

The completed and signed form for postal voting shall be either sent by post to AB Electrolux, c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, SE-101 23 Stockholm, Sweden, or by e-mail to [email protected]. Shareholders may also cast their postal vote electronically through verification with BankID via Euroclear Sweden AB's website, https://www.euroclear.com/sweden/generalmeetings/.

If the shareholder submits its postal vote by proxy, a written and dated proxy signed by the shareholder must be enclosed to the form for postal voting. A representative for a shareholder that is a legal entity must enclose, to the form for postal voting, a registration certificate or other supporting document which shows the authorized signatory of the shareholder. Proxy forms are available on Electrolux Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/egm2026 and are also provided by the Company upon request.

The shareholder may not provide specific instructions or conditions to the postal vote. If so, the vote (i.e., the postal vote in its entirety) is invalid. Further instructions and conditions are included in the form for postal voting and at Euroclear Sweden AB's website, https://www.euroclear.com/sweden/generalmeetings/.

Shares registered in the name of a nominee

In order to be entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting, by attending the meeting venue or by postal voting, a shareholder whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must, in addition to giving notice of participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting in accordance with the instructions above, register its shares in its own name so that the shareholder is listed in the presentation of the share register as of the record date on Tuesday, 19 May, 2026. Such re-registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration), and request for such voting rights registration shall be made to the nominee, in accordance with the nominee's routines, at such time in advance as decided by the nominee. Voting rights registrations that have been made by the nominee no later than Thursday, 21 May, 2026, will be taken into account in the presentation of the share register.

Agenda

Election of Chair of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Preparation and approval of voting list. Approval of agenda. Election of two minutes-checkers. Determination as to whether the Extraordinary General Meeting has been properly convened. Resolutions on Amendment of the Articles of Association. Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a new issue of shares of series A and series B. Closing of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Proposals for decisions

Item 1 – Election of Chair of the Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors proposes Eva Hägg, member of the Swedish Bar Association, as Chair of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Item 2 – Preparation and approval of voting list

The voting list proposed for approval is the voting list drawn up by Euroclear Sweden AB on behalf of the Company, based on the Extraordinary General Meeting's register of shareholders, shareholders having given notice of participation and being present at the meeting venue, and postal votes received.

Item 6 – Resolutions on a) amendment of the Articles of Association; and b) approval of the Board of Directors' decision on a new issue of shares of series A and series B

a) Amendment of the Articles of Association

To enable the rights issue set out in item 6 b) on the agenda, the Board of Directors proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting resolves to adjust the limits of the share capital and the number of shares in the Company's Articles of Association in accordance with the following.

Present wording: Proposed wording: Article 4 The share capital of the Company shall be not less than SEK seven hundred and fifty million (SEK 750,000,000) and not more than SEK three billion (SEK 3,000,000,000). Article 4 The share capital of the Company shall be not less than SEK three billion three hundred million (3,300,000,000) and not more than SEK thirteen billion one hundred million (13,100,000,000). Article 5 The number of shares shall be not less than 200,000,000 and not more than 800,000,000. The shares of the Company may be issued in two series, A and B. For the purposes of voting at a General Meeting, each share of series A carries one vote and each share of series B carries one-tenth of a vote. Shares of series A may be issued up to a maximum number of 800,000,000 and shares of series B up to a maximum number of 800,000,000. Shares of series A and series B carry equal rights to participation in the Company's assets and profit. Article 5 The number of shares shall be not less than 600,000,000 and not more than 2,400,000,000. The shares of the Company may be issued in two series, A and B. For the purposes of voting at a General Meeting, each share of series A carries one vote and each share of series B carries one-tenth of a vote. Shares of series A may be issued up to a maximum number of 2,400,000,000 and shares of series B up to a maximum number of 2,400,000,000. Shares of series A and series B carry equal rights to participation in the Company's assets and profit.

The Board of Directors proposes that the CEO, or any person appointed by the CEO, shall be authorized to make such minor adjustments of the above proposal as may prove necessary in connection with the registration of the Articles of Association with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

b) Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a new issue of shares of series A and series B

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting approves the Board of Directors' resolution on 23 April, 2026 on a new issue of shares in the Company on the following principal terms and conditions:

The Board of Directors, or whoever the Board of Directors may appoint among its members, is authorized to resolve, on 22 May, 2026 at the latest, on the maximum amount by which the share capital shall be increased, the maximum number of new series A and series B shares to be issued, the number of existing series A and series B shares that shall entitle to subscription for a certain number of new shares and the subscription price per share. The Company's shareholders shall have preferential right to subscribe for the new shares in proportion to the shares previously owned. In case the subscription price for the new shares exceeds the quota value of the previous shares, the excess amount shall be added to the unrestricted share premium reserve. Holder of series A and series B shares shall have priority right to subscribe for new shares of the same series in proportion to their existing shareholding (primary preferential right). Shares not subscribed for by primary preferential right shall be offered for subscription to all shareholders (subsidiary preferential right). If the number of shares available for subscription is insufficient for the subscription made under subsidiary preferential right, the shares shall be distributed among the subscribers in proportion to their previous shareholdings (irrespective of share class), and, to the extent that this is not possible, by the drawing of lots. In the event of a transfer of the subscription right (the primary preferential right), the subsidiary preferential right is also transferred to the new holder of the subscription right. If not all the shares are subscribed for with primary or subsidiary preferential right, the Board of Directors shall, up to the maximum amount of the share issue, resolve on allotment of the remaining shares, whereby such shares firstly shall be allotted to those who have applied for subscription without primary or subsidiary preferential right (the general public in Sweden and 'qualified investors'), pro rata in relation to their applied interest; secondly, to Investor AB ('Investor'), Morgan Stanley Europe SE and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in accordance with their respective guarantee undertakings to the Company, whereby allotment shall be made pro rata in accordance with their respective guarantee undertakings, and to the extent that is not possible, by drawing of lots. The record date for entitlement to participate in the share issue with preferential right shall be 29 May, 2026. Subscription for new shares by exercise of subscription rights shall be made by simultaneous cash payment during the period as from 2 June, 2026 up to and including 16 June, 2026. The Board of Directors shall be entitled to extend the period for subscription. Subscription for new shares without subscription rights shall be submitted on a separate subscription list. Payment for new shares subscribed for without subscription rights shall be made in cash no later than on the third (3) banking day from dispatch of the contract note setting forth the allotment of shares. The Board of Directors shall be entitled to extend the period for subscription and payment. The new shares shall entitle to dividend as from the first record date for dividend to occur after the registration of the share issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and entered into the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB. Shares of series A are subject to a provision pursuant to Chapter 4, Section 6 of the Companies Act (conversion clause). The resolution on the share issue requires an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association.

The Board of Directors, or whomever the Board of Directors may appoint, shall be authorized to make such minor adjustments of the above resolution as may prove necessary in connection with the registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office or Euroclear Sweden AB.

Certain majority requirements and conditions

The resolutions under items 6 a) and 6 b) are conditional upon each other, and the Board of Directors proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting resolves to adopt item 6 as one resolution. The resolution requires support by shareholders representing at least two-thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Investor, holding shares representing just over 30 percent of the voting rights and just over 17 percent of the total number of shares in the Company, has undertaken to subscribe for its pro rata share in the rights issue. Investor has also issued a guarantee undertaking, which may result in Investor subscribing for more shares than its pro rata share. The Swedish Securities Council (Sw. Aktiemarknadsnämnden) has granted Investor an exemption from the mandatory takeover bid requirement that may otherwise arise if Investor subscribes for its pro rata share in the rights issue. The Swedish Securities Council has also granted Investor an exemption from the mandatory takeover bid requirement that may arise if Investor fulfils its guarantee undertaking to subscribe for shares in the issue in excess of its pro rata share, subject to the shareholders being informed prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the maximum capital and voting rights that Investor may reach upon utilization of its underwriting undertaking, and that the Extraordinary General Meeting's resolution to approve the rights issue is supported by shareholders representing at least two-thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting, whereby shares held and represented by Investor must be disregarded. The Company will provide information on the maximum proportion of votes and shares that Investor may reach by fulfilling its guarantee undertaking in connection with the Board's resolution on the final terms and conditions for the rights issue.

Shares and votes

As of the day of announcement of this notice, there are in total 283,077,393 shares in AB Electrolux of which 8,191,804 are series A shares, each carrying one vote, and 274,885,589 are series B shares, each carrying one-tenth of a vote, corresponding to in total 35,680,362.9 votes. As of the same date the Company holds 12,581,075 own shares of series B, corresponding to 1,258,107.5 votes that may not be represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Shareholders' right to receive information

The Board of Directors and the President and CEO shall at the Extraordinary General Meeting, if any shareholder so requests and the Board of Directors considers that it can be done without material harm to the Company, provide information regarding circumstances that may affect the assessment of an item on the agenda. Shareholders wishing to submit questions in advance may send them to AB Electrolux, Attn: Office of the General Counsel, SE-105 45 Stockholm, Sweden or by e-mail at [email protected].

Documents

Proxy forms and postal voting form are available at AB Electrolux, S:t Göransgatan 143 K, SE 105 45 Stockholm, Sweden and on Electrolux Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/egm2026.

Other documents that must be made available to the shareholders in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act, will be available no later than Wednesday, 6 May, 2026 at AB Electrolux, S:t Göransgatan 143 K, SE-105 45 Stockholm, Sweden, and on Electrolux Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/egm2026. The documents will also be sent to shareholders who so specifically request and state their address.

For information on how your personal data is processed, see

https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf

If you have questions regarding our processing of your personal data, you can contact us by emailing [email protected]. AB Electrolux has company registration number 556009-4178 and the Board of Directors' registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden.

Stockholm, April 2026

The Board of Directors

Aktiebolaget Electrolux (publ)

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/notice-convening-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-ab-electrolux,c4339635

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4339635/4056142.pdf Press release Notice convening EGM 2026 eng

SOURCE Electrolux Group