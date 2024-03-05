Electrolux Group develops vacuum cleaner made of up to 44% recycled material.

Vacuum can enable better and more sustainable living for consumers at an attractive price point.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ongoing efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its operations and products, Electrolux Group has developed a vacuum cleaner made of up to 44% recycled material.

The Electrolux brand Ultimate700™ vacuum is powerful yet has a reduced environmental impact when compared with other vacuums. Its paint-free surface removes the use of chemicals in the manufacturing process; the colors are created with new recycled plastic formulations that range from 36% to 44% recycled material by weight, depending on color and nozzles. The calculation considers the vacuum itself, complete with nozzle accessories – but minus the charging stand, battery, adapter, and filters.

There's a growing demand for pistol-style cordless vacuum cleaners globally. The Ultimate700™ meets that demand while also meeting consumers' desire to buy from companies operating sustainability. The vacuum is available for purchase at Amazon, Wayfair's Shop Sustainably™ and Electrolux.com in the United States.

"The development of the Ultimate700™ was driven by the same approach to sustainability that ensured we recently achieved our science-based, climate target three years ahead of plan," said Ricardo Cons, CEO of Electrolux Group North America. "For future products we develop, we'll continue to add more recycled content at increasing levels. This is just the beginning."

The Ultimate700™ has a host of benefits, in addition to its environmental friendliness:

Better performing : Completely cordless and equipped with an LED display, the Ultimate700™ comes equipped with powerful nozzles that work on all floor types.

: Completely cordless and equipped with an LED display, the Ultimate700™ comes equipped with powerful nozzles that work on all floor types. Less weight : At just under 3 pounds in hand, it's one of the lightest stick vacs on the market.

: At just under 3 pounds in hand, it's one of the lightest stick vacs on the market. Lower price point : Compared to other cordless stick vacs, the Ultimate700™ is priced competitively at under $400* .

: Compared to other cordless stick vacs, the Ultimate700™ is priced competitively at under . Plastic-free packaging: Designed to eliminate hard to recycle single-use plastics.

GreenCircle Certified is a third-party vendor that verified our recycled content promise. The certification demonstrates the organization's commitment to reuse materials and to reduce reliance on virgin materials. GreenCircle partners with companies like Amazon and Wayfair to help consumers shop sustainably with confidence. Electrolux Group is proud to achieve GreenCircle's Recycled Content certification to provide transparency to our customers.

Electrolux Group North America's Head of Sustainability Tara Helms said, "We are breaking new ground in terms of circularity, innovation and reduced environmental impact with this range of vacuum cleaners. It's one more critical step in addressing the product carbon footprint."

As a pioneer, Electrolux Group was first in the industry in 2010 to raise awareness about the global shortage of recycled plastics through the Vac from the Sea project. The volume of products containing recycled material has since increased across the industry but remain at low levels. To step up the pace, Electrolux Group has utilized recycled plastics globally in a variety of stick and cannister vacuum models since 2013.

By 2030, Electrolux Group's goal is to increase the proportion of recycled plastic used in our products to 50%. The lessons from developing the Ultimate700™ will provide important insights for future product innovations.

* On promotion. Pricing subject to change and can vary by retailer.



About Electrolux Group

Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2023, Electrolux North America had sales of $4.6 billion and employed more than 10,000 people. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

About GreenCircle Certified, LLC

GreenCircle Certified was established in 2009 after our founders encountered many unsubstantiated claims in the marketplace. GreenCircle is an internationally recognized third-party certification entity whose thorough evaluation process provides independent verification that sustainability claims related to an organization's products and operations are honest, valid, and verified. GreenCircle is ISO 17065 compliant, following industry requirements for bodies certifying products, processes, and services. GreenCircle is recognized by the U.S. Federal Government as a recommended Ecolabel for all federal purchasing, by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), and the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) as a valid third-party certification entity. In today's discerning market, third-party certification is a valuable asset in establishing brand integrity and developing consumer confidence. For more information visit: www.GreenCircleCertified.com

