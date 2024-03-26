Electrolux Group Earns 2024 Energy STAR® Partner of the Year Award

Electrolux Group received the Partner of the Year Award for the second year in a row.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group is proud to announce that for the second consecutive year it has received the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

As a leading home appliance manufacturer, Electrolux Group makes energy efficiency a priority across all its key product categories and has increased its Energy STAR portfolio by 67 percent since 2021. These products provide consumers innovative solutions and appliances that make their lives easier in ways that make life better for all, such as reducing energy and water consumption. As product energy use is responsible for approximately 85% of Electrolux Group's climate impact, product energy efficiency is where it can make the greatest contribution to tackling climate change.

"We consider our partnership and this recognition with the EPA a point of pride as we are committed to creating a cleaner, more efficient future for all," said Tara Helms, head of Sustainability for Electrolux Group North America. "We understand the importance of prioritizing energy efficiency by manufacturing appliances that give consumers the opportunity to make more sustainable, impactful and cost-effective choices in their homes. Electrolux Group will continue to improve the energy and water performance of its appliances, raising the bar for product efficiency around the world."

Notably, the company is one of only four brands to offer an ENERGY STAR certified induction range under its Frigidaire brand, which is also eligible for the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) consumer tax credit. This Frigidaire 30" Induction range was recently awarded the Best Induction Range 2024 by The Food Network and CNN Underscored.

The organization's commitment to leading meaningful actions that shape living for the better is not only reflected in this recognition by the EPA, but also in its community relations efforts. The company donated 1,100 ENERGY STAR certified room air conditioners to needy residents in the communities in which it operates; implemented changes to its branded websites to help consumers identify more energy-efficient appliances; and successfully achieved its global, science-based, climate target three years ahead of plan.

"President Biden's Investing in America agenda creates unprecedented opportunity to build a clean energy economy, and private sector partners through programs like ENERGY STAR are leading the way," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I congratulate this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all."

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

For more detail on how Electrolux Group is building a better company, engineering better solutions and enabling better living, check out the company's newly-released 2023 Sustainability Report here.

Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2023, Electrolux North America had sales of $4.6 billion and employed more than 10,000 people. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

