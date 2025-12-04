Electrolux Group hosts Capital Markets Update: Presents updated strategy and reconfirms financial targets, with focus on organic sales

Electrolux Group is hosting a Capital Markets Update in Stockholm and online today, where it will offer an updated view of the company's strategic direction along with reconfirmed financial targets.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group is hosting the Capital Markets Update at its headquarters in Stockholm. The event will include presentations by President and CEO Yannick Fierling and members of Group Management, providing insights into the updated strategy. This will be followed by a Q&A session and, for participants on site, a brand experience tour showcasing the company's latest innovations.

With the updated strategy, the Electrolux Group aims to drive growth as an important enabler for reaching its operating margin target. The main levers for organic growth are to strengthen its core brands, and focus on key markets, while expanding in its main channels and product categories. At the same time, Electrolux Group will strengthen cost competitiveness and cash generation through capital efficiency and production optimization. It furthermore emphasizes a focus on value creation through offering eco-system products and solutions. To increase consumer centricity and ensure the organization is flexible, adapting quickly to evolving market needs, Electrolux Group, as announced earlier, is implementing organizational changes as of January 1, 2026, with the introduction of the commercially focused Region Asia-Pacific.

"Our renewed strategy is adapted to today's competitive landscape. By being increasingly consumer centric, Electrolux Group will be able to adapt quickly, seize new opportunities, and drive meaningful innovation. We are committed to achieving our financial targets through the renewed strategy and focused execution", says Yannick Fierling, President and CEO, Electrolux Group.

"Our vision is to be the home appliance industry leader in consumer satisfaction, by delivering outstanding lifetime experiences through solutions that always get better".

Refined financial targets

In connection with the strategy update, Electrolux Group announces the following financial targets:

Organic Sales Growth (changed): The Group targets at least 4% annual organic sales growth over a business cycle (previously sales growth, including acquisitions and divestments).

The Group targets at least 4% annual organic sales growth over a business cycle (previously sales growth, including acquisitions and divestments). Operating Margin (unchanged): Electrolux Group aims to achieve an operating margin of at least 6% over a business cycle through growth and by continuously improving product offerings and cost efficiency.

Electrolux Group aims to achieve an operating margin of at least 6% over a business cycle through growth and by continuously improving product offerings and cost efficiency. Capital Turnover (unchanged): A capital turnover goal of at least four times over the business cycle, driven by ongoing efforts to reduce working capital and improve financial flexibility.

A capital turnover goal of at least four times over the business cycle, driven by ongoing efforts to reduce working capital and improve financial flexibility. Return on Net Assets (unchanged): The company is focused on delivering a return on net assets exceeding 20% over a business cycle, achieved through a robust operating margin and efficient use of capital.

The aftermarket organic sales ambition has been adjusted to a 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over a business cycle from the previous long-term ambition for aftermarket sales to account for 15% of total Group sales.

Sustainability targets remain

Sustainability remains a cornerstone of the Group's strategy, and the company is reaffirming its sustainability targets. As part of this, Electrolux Group is committed to reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 85% and Scope 3 emissions by 42% by 2030 compared to 2021. These targets align with its science-based targets and ambition to lead the industry in climate action and circularity. By the end of September 2025, Electrolux Group had achieved 42% (R12*) reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to the baseline 2021. This achievement means that the Group has met the criteria set by Science Based Targets initiative, aligning with the Paris agreement of 42% reduction over 10 years, in half the time.

*R12 = Rolling twelve months

