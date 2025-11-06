New Frigidaire Indoor Countertop Pizza Oven Delivers Speed, Quality, Convenience

Countertop pizza oven brings restaurant-quality pizza in minutes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frigidaire, a leading home appliance brand under Electrolux Group, is proud to announce the launch of its new Indoor Countertop Pizza Oven on Frigidaire.com – a first for the brand.

Frigidaire Indoor Countertop Pizza Oven

The Indoor Countertop Pizza Oven allows consumers to prepare restaurant-quality pizza in as little as three minutes*, giving pizza lovers of every kind - campers, renters, dorm dwellers and anyone craving stone-baked perfection - easy access to innovation. The small appliance is ideal for consumers without the space for a full-size range or those not in the market to purchase a large appliance.

The Frigidaire Indoor Countertop Pizza Oven elevates homemade pizza to new levels. Designed to bake up to a 12-inch pizza, it reaches temperatures of 700°F to create a perfectly crispy crust and evenly melted cheese - delivering authentic flavors reminiscent of a wood-fire oven. Weighing just 25 pounds and designed to fit seamlessly on any countertop, the Frigidaire Indoor Countertop Pizza Oven offers enhanced visibility, featuring both front and top windows to easily check on your pizza's progress.

Air Fry and Bake functions extend the opportunities for preparing quality meals at home beyond pizza – a 3-in-1 multifunctionality currently not offered by competitor products.

"We're pleased to be bringing this versatile, innovative pizza oven to households under our Frigidaire brand, helping consumers prepare restaurant-quality pizza and more, at home," says Jackie Orsini, Director of Small Domestic Appliances and Wellbeing for Electrolux Group North America. "We're putting innovative solutions within reach."

Additional product features that enable consumers to prepare quality pizzas, wings and more:

Adjustable temperature, time and preset cook functions

Five pre-set pizza styles: Stone-Baked Neapolitan, Thin Crust, New York, Pan and Frozen

Digital touch controls

Included accessories: Pizza stone and pizza peel

The Frigidaire Indoor Pizza Oven is competitively priced at $299 USD and available on Frigidaire.com alongside our Frigidaire Gallery Ranges and Wall Ovens with Stone-Baked Pizza Mode.**

This new product will be available at select major retailers across US and Canada in early 2026.

*Cook time requires preheat/reheat and may vary based on ingredients.

**Pricing and promotions subject to change and can vary by retailer.

About Electrolux Group

Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2024, Electrolux Group North America had sales of $4.3 billion and employed more than 9,000 people. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

About Frigidaire®

Frigidaire® has been designed to help families make the most of their time and space with high-performing, easy-to-use appliances with time-saving features. To learn more about Frigidaire® and its full range of innovative home appliances, please visit www.frigidaire.com.

SOURCE Electrolux Group