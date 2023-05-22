Electrolux Group Taps Freightos for Real-Time Procurement of Air Freight

In industry first, Electrolux Group unlocks instant air cargo bookings on specific flights via existing forwarders, saving time and money, and increasing supply chain efficiency and governance

JERUSALEM, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group, a global leader in home appliances, has announced a new partnership with Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading global freight booking platform, to improve its freight booking process across its forwarders and carriers. The partnership follows a successful proof of concept addressing efficiencies in cost estimation, booking, and end to end tracking and air freight visibility.

In a volatile international shipping ecosystem, pricing transparency, rapid capacity procurement and route flexibility are king. With Freightos Enterprise Solutions, Electrolux Group aims to optimize freight spend and improve freight decision-making to deliver supply chain agility and efficiency and, most importantly, to help its customers shape living for the better by getting its products to where they need to be - in the hands of consumers. In addition to powerful analytics and workflows, Freightos Enterprise Solutions enables the Electrolux Group procurement team to make real-time, door-to-door air cargo procurement decisions including the ability to conduct instant electronic air cargo bookings with airlines via their existing logistics providers. The result is a dramatic cost and time saving while increasing supply chain visibility and agility.

As Daniel Cole, Logistics Purchasing Director at Electrolux Group said, "Freightos empowers our planners to book the freight that they need at the cost and delivery time which is aligned with their budget and requirements. This removes unnecessary back and forth between planners and buyers, all while giving us in Purchasing the consolidated data to influence future supplier decisions."

Since its founding in 1919, Electrolux Group has been synonymous with innovation and operational excellence not only in its products and manufacturing processes but also in supply chain.

Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber welcomed the partnership, saying, "For 25 years enterprises have utilized electronic booking for their business travel, saving time and money. Finally, today they can do the same for their air cargo, in cooperation with their chosen freight forwarders. The ROI is phenomenal, electronic bookings save days of elapsed time, often tens of percent of cost, and provide much greater supply chain flexibility and visibility. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Electrolux who are proving to be world class leaders in supply chain innovation."

Freightos' platform also has the option to select and book freight routes based on estimated carbon emissions. Paolo Galli, VP of Electrolux Group Logistics Operations, said, "Freightos solution will be a key enabler for process transparency, visibility and control. Carbon emissions will be one of the relevant elements we will have the opportunity to govern, analyzing past performances but even more important making CO2 as part of our decision process. This puts Freightos at the core of our Sustainability strategy."

Electrolux Group's forwarders welcomed the partnership with Freightos, as Patrick Moebel, president and chief executive officer of FedEx Logistics, shared, "Speed, simplicity, and seamless distribution have always been our value proposition at FedEx. We look forward to providing service to Electrolux through our relationship with Freightos and helping to keep them at the forefront of innovation and operational excellence."

For more information, go to freightos.com/enterprise .

About Electrolux Group

Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent lifetime taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. In 2022, Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 135 billion and employed 51,000 people around the world. Our headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the Electrolux share (ELUXb) is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in over 120 markets every year.

About Freightos

Freightos® (Nasdaq: CRGO) is the leading, vendor-neutral booking and payment platform that connects carriers, freight forwarders, and importers/exporters to make international shipping faster, more cost-effective and more reliable. Freightos operates freightos.com, a global freight marketplace for importers and exporters, Clearit, a digital customs brokerage, and Freightos Terminal, a one-stop global freight market intelligence solution that offers data on real-time pricing, transit times, the Freightos Air Index (FAX) and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX), and a news feed

MEDIA CONTACT:

Freightos Tali Aronsky, PR Lead

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829748/Freightos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Freightos