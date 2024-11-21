Electrolux launches high-performance, energy-efficient new laundry pair

New Electrolux front-load washers and dryers are kinder to your clothes – and offer the best wash in cold

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux is introducing a new laundry pair – with impressive energy-efficient features designed for the most effective stain removal – even in cold water.

The new Electrolux washing machine offers optimal cleaning and is now optimized for cold, enabling consumers to choose the cold cycle with confidence. Approximately 85% of an appliance's total climate impact occurs during its usage, so how consumers use products in their households is critical for the planet.

New Electrolux Laundry Pair

The company's new washer is not only the most energy-efficient, standard-size washer now available on the market*, but also features a Wear it Again™ cycle designed to combat wasted washes. The appliances will be available for purchase at select retailers beginning this month, with the washer retailing for $1,449** and the dryer retailing for the same price.**

"We're creating high-performance appliances to help consumers live better, save money and reduce their environmental impact without sacrifice," said Ricardo Cons, CEO of Electrolux Group, North America. "Our new laundry pair makes it easier for consumers to select more sustainable cycle options like washing in cold and refreshing clothing without the use of water with the Wear It Again™ cycle. Electrolux is setting the standard for the future of garment care."

The new laundry pair takes the best of its predecessor, which has been highly rated by USA Today's Reviewed.com and named The Best Washer and Dryer Set of 2024.

The new laundry pair's innovations include:

Wear it Again ™ cycle specifically designed to refresh lightly worn or wrinkled clothing. In just 15 minutes, the Wear it Again ™ cycle's unique combination of steam, tumble and heat removes pet hair, reduces odors and reduces wrinkles.

specifically designed to refresh lightly worn or wrinkled clothing. In just 15 minutes, the Wear it Again cycle's unique combination of steam, tumble and heat removes pet hair, reduces odors and reduces wrinkles. Reordered temperature settings with cold now listed first , rather than at or near the bottom, as has been the industry standard. It's a subtle visual cue that cold water washing is the preferred, most environmentally friendly setting.

with cold now listed , rather than at or near the bottom, as has been the industry standard. It's a subtle visual cue that cold water washing is the preferred, most environmentally friendly setting. New care meter that displays up to three leaves on the washing machine's user interface to help consumers understand how environmentally friendly their preferred wash cycle is. Providing a visual indicator to the user every time the machine is used gives them the opportunity to choose cycle settings that consume the least amount of resources.

that displays up to three leaves on the washing machine's user interface to help consumers understand how environmentally friendly their preferred wash cycle is. Providing a visual indicator to the user every time the machine is used gives them the opportunity to choose cycle settings that consume the least amount of resources. Market leading efficiency: The washing machine boasts the ENERGY STAR ® Most Efficient mark for 2024 and 2025 and is listed with the lowest energy consumption of any standard-size washer currently available on the market.*

The washing machine boasts the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient mark for 2024 and 2025 and is listed with the lowest energy consumption of any standard-size washer currently available on the market.* Cold sanitize option allows consumers to pair a cold-water wash and Lysol ® Laundry Sanitizer together in the sanitizer compartment. Lysol Laundry Sanitizer kills 99.9%*** of odor-causing bacteria in laundry, leaving clothes smelling fresh. It can be used on most washable fabrics, including baby clothes, gym clothes, undergarments, towels, bedding, and delicates.

allows consumers to pair a cold-water wash and Lysol Laundry Sanitizer together in the sanitizer compartment. Lysol Laundry Sanitizer kills 99.9%*** of odor-causing bacteria in laundry, leaving clothes smelling fresh. It can be used on most washable fabrics, including baby clothes, gym clothes, undergarments, towels, bedding, and delicates. Tide Cold Certified with an adaptive PODS® dispenser and SmartBoost™ technology delivers the most effective stain removal and extends the life of clothes.

"The temperature we wash our clothes in has a bigger impact on energy costs, carbon emissions and clothing longevity than anything else," said Cons. "Washing on cold can deliver the same cleaning results, but many still need convincing. We're here to help. And since the average American family washes about 300 loads of laundry each year, there's plenty of opportunity to make that chore less burdensome and more environmentally friendly."

* According to the US Department of Energy Compliance Certification Database and Natural Resources Canada Energy Efficiency Ratings Database, August 2024 for standard size washing machines currently on the market.

** Pricing and promotions subject to change and can vary by retailer.

*** When used as directed.

