Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market, 2023 - Increasing Inclination Toward Conveniently Available and Nutrient-rich Beverage Options

The global electrolyte and vitamin water market size are expected to generate revenues of around $8 billion by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR of over 10% 2018-2023.



The rising number of obesity cases, increasing urbanization, and inclination towards nutrient-rich beverages will transform the global electrolyte and vitamin water market. The growing demand for beverages that have low sugar, calories, and lacks high fructose corn syrup is augmenting the growth of the market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global electrolyte and vitamin water market by product, distribution channel, material, and geography.



The report considers the present scenario of the global electrolyte and vitamin water market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the electrolyte and vitamin water market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Fortification

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Format Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Variant

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Packaging

4.3.6 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increasing Inclination Toward Conveniently Available and Nutrient-rich Beverage Options

8.1.2 Growing Overweight and Obesity Rates across World

8.1.3 Increasing Awareness about Harmful Effects of Added Sugar and Empty Calories

8.1.4 Increasing Urbanization

8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers

8.1.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Regions

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Skepticism over Product Efficiency and Intervention from Litigation

8.2.2 Lack of Awareness, Availability, and Benefits of Bottled water

8.2.3 Challenge from Competitors and Substitutes

8.2.4 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints

8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Regions

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Incorporation of Several Improved Nutrients Attract Consumers

8.3.2 Use of Natural and Organic Ingredients to Fortify Water

8.3.3 Innovative Ingredients and New Methods of Adding Vitamins/Nutrients in Water

8.3.4 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends on Regions



9 Global Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 Market by Fortification

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Only vitamins Water

10.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.3 Only electrolytes Water

10.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.4 Electrolytes and Vitamins Water

10.4.1 Market Size & Forecast



11 Market by Variant

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Flavored

11.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Unflavored

11.3.1 Market Size & Forecast



12 Market by Product Type

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Sweetened

12.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Unsweetened

12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast



13 Market by Packaging Material

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 PET Bottle

13.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

13.2.2 Key Drivers

13.3 Glass

13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Can

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast



14 Market by Distribution Channel

14.1 Market Overview



15 Market by Geography

15.1 Geographical Overview



16 North America: Electrolyte and Vitamin Market

16.1 Market Overview

16.1.1 Market Size & Forecast 2017-2023

16.2 Segmentation by Fortification: Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Segmentation by Type: Market Size & Forecast

16.4 Segmentation by Variant: Market Size & Forecast

16.5 Key Countries

16.5.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

16.5.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast



17 Europe: Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market

17.1 Market Overview

17.1.1 Market Size & Forecast 2017-2023

17.2 Segmentation by Fortification: Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Segmentation by Variant: Market Size & Forecast

17.4 Segmentation by Type: Market Size & Forecast

17.5 Key Countries

17.5.1 UK: Market Size & Forecast

17.5.2 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

17.5.3 Nordic: Market Size & Forecast



18 APAC: Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market

18.1 Market Overview

18.1.1 Market Size & Forecast 2017-2023

18.2 Segmentation by Fortification: Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Segmentation by Variant: Market Size & Forecast

18.4 Segmentation by Type: Market Size & Forecast

18.5 Key Countries

18.5.1 China: Market Size & Forecast

18.5.2 India: Market Size & Forecast

18.5.3 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

18.5.4 Australia: Market Size & Forecast



19 ROW: Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market

19.1 Market Overview

19.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.2 Segmentation by Fortification: Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Segmentation by Variant: Market Size & Forecast

19.4 Segmentation by Type: Market Size & Forecast

19.5 Key Countries

19.5.1 UAE: Market Size & Forecast

19.5.2 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview

20.2 Product Portfolio



21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 GLACEAU (COCA-COLA)

21.2 Pepsico

21.3 Danone

21.4 Vitamin Well

21.5 Big Red Inc.

21.6 Talking Rain



22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 Beltek Canadian Water

22.2 Narang Group

22.3 Unique Foods

22.4 Giant Beverages

22.5 NongFU Spring

22.6 CBD Naturals

22.7 Nestle

22.8 Karma Culture LLC

22.9 Ten Water

22.10 Pocari Sweat

22.11 Pervida

22.12 New York Spring Water

22.13 Mountain Valley Spring Water

22.14 KICK2O

22.15 FIJI Water

22.16 Essentia Water LLC

22.17 BAI

22.18 3 Water

