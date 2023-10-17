Electrolyte Boost Names Devon Kelley New Chief Commercial Officer

New C-Suite Support Added to Strengthen Distribution Strategy for The Electrolyte Boost Product

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolyte Boost , a leading provider of innovative electrolyte and hydration support products, today announced the appointment of Devon Kelley as its Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly-created role, Kelley, seasoned in strategy and investment across sports, wellness and tech, will report to the company's Founder and CEO Gary Kleinman, helping advance capital raising, sales, partnerships, internal operations and overall strategy.

Mr. Kelley has a wealth of experience in numerous fields, having begun his career in sports & entertainment marketing at Momentum Worldwide - supporting leading brands including Verizon and American Express – and at IMG Worldwide, working with premier sports properties like the National Football League. After earning his MBA at The UCLA Anderson School of Management, he joined the technology, media, entertainment & telecom investment banking group at Macquarie Capital, spending nearly half a decade there as an Associate and Vice President. Mr. Kelley subsequently served as Senior Vice President at the sports investment bank and placement agent Park Lane, leading its efforts in early-stage capital raising and advisory for consumer, sport-tech, health and wellness clients.

"Devon is uniquely qualified to fill multiple strategic roles for Electrolyte Boost , and his wealth of relationships will expedite our growth," said Gary Kleinman, Founder and CEO of Electrolyte Boost. "Hiring Devon is one of the many steps in the evolution of Electrolyte Boost, as we transition to focus on our newly introduced electrolyte product, we will be looking to surround ourselves with experienced and well-versed people in finance, operations and marketing."

"I am excited to join this team on its quest to improve the hydration support, health and wellness of people across the world with the launch of Electrolyte Boost," said Kelley. "In leveraging my diversified professional experience, I am confident that we can deliver a revolutionary electrolyte product that has the potential to positively shift the entire supplement industry."

About Electrolyte Boost

Electrolyte Boost, founded by Gary Kleinman, is a new clinically proven powder that helps you power your performance without water. By eliminating water, the current primary delivery mechanism, Electrolyte Boost provides a simple, fast, great-tasting way to support overall hydration and activity without the need for fluids. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Electrolyte Boost delivers doctor-formulated hydration support and electrolytes to various lifestyles. Visit Electrolyte Boost to learn more.

