Electrolyte Boost Names Devon Kelley New Chief Commercial Officer

News provided by

Electrolyte Boost

17 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

New C-Suite Support Added to Strengthen Distribution Strategy for The Electrolyte Boost Product

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolyte Boost, a leading provider of innovative electrolyte and hydration support products, today announced the appointment of Devon Kelley as its Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly-created role, Kelley, seasoned in strategy and investment across sports, wellness and tech, will report to the company's Founder and CEO Gary Kleinman, helping advance capital raising, sales, partnerships, internal operations and overall strategy.

Mr. Kelley has a wealth of experience in numerous fields, having begun his career in sports & entertainment marketing at Momentum Worldwide - supporting leading brands including Verizon and American Express – and at IMG Worldwide, working with premier sports properties like the National Football League. After earning his MBA at The UCLA Anderson School of Management, he joined the technology, media, entertainment & telecom investment banking group at Macquarie Capital, spending nearly half a decade there as an Associate and Vice President. Mr. Kelley subsequently served as Senior Vice President at the sports investment bank and placement agent Park Lane, leading its efforts in early-stage capital raising and advisory for consumer, sport-tech, health and wellness clients.

"Devon is uniquely qualified to fill multiple strategic roles for Electrolyte Boost, and his wealth of relationships will expedite our growth," said Gary Kleinman, Founder and CEO of Electrolyte Boost. "Hiring Devon is one of the many steps in the evolution of Electrolyte Boost, as we transition to focus on our newly introduced electrolyte product, we will be looking to surround ourselves with experienced and well-versed people in finance, operations and marketing."

"I am excited to join this team on its quest to improve the hydration support, health and wellness of people across the world with the launch of Electrolyte Boost," said Kelley. "In leveraging my diversified professional experience, I am confident that we can deliver a revolutionary electrolyte product that has the potential to positively shift the entire supplement industry."

For more information about Mr. Kelley, check out his LinkedIn profile: Devon Kelley

About Electrolyte Boost
Electrolyte Boost, founded by Gary Kleinman, is a new clinically proven powder that helps you power your performance without water. By eliminating water, the current primary delivery mechanism, Electrolyte Boost provides a simple, fast, great-tasting way to support overall hydration and activity without the need for fluids. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Electrolyte Boost delivers doctor-formulated hydration support and electrolytes to various lifestyles. Visit Electrolyte Boost to learn more.

SOURCE Electrolyte Boost

Also from this source

Dr. Susan Kleiner Joins Electrolyte Boost as Chief Science Officer

Electrolyte Boost, a leading provider of innovative electrolyte and hydration products, today announced the appointment of Dr. Susan Kleiner as Chief ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.