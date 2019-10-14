Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
Oct 14, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electromagnetic Flowmeter- Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period
Growing Population and Rising need for consistent measurement and monitoring of industrial fluids are the key factors influence market growth. Moreover, advances in flowmeter technology will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, the inability to measure non-conductive fluids is limiting the market growth.
Electromagnetic flowmeters are devices employed to measure the flow of conductive fluids inside a pipe. Electromagnetic flow meters, by contrast, work best with grimy fluids. They are easy to install, cost-effective and low maintenance. Electromagnetic flowmeters work on Faraday's law of Induction, thus, they consume electrodes to measure process flow.
By Application, Water and Wastewater segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing investments in water infrastructure. Electromagnetic flow meters are used to measure treated and untreated sewage, processed water, water, and chemicals. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growth in this region is attributed to the surge in industrial growth and higher requirement of wastewater management.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters
5.3 In-line Magnetic Flowmeters
5.4 Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters
6 Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Transmitters
6.3 Non-magnetic Flow Tubes
6.4 Magnetic Coils
6.5 Sensing Electrodes
7 Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market, By Excitation Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Direct Current (DC)
7.3 Alternating Current (AC)
8 Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ultrasonic
8.3 Differential Pressure
8.4 Coriolis
8.5 Magnetic
8.6 Positive Displacement
8.7 Turbine
8.8 Vortex
8.9 Other Types
9 Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Power Generation
9.3 Pulp and Paper
9.4 Metals and Mining
9.5 Pharmaceuticals
9.6 Water and Wastewater
9.7 Oil and Gas
9.8 Chemicals and Petrochemicals
9.9 Food and Beverages
9.10 Municipal Applications
9.11 Agricultural
9.12 Automotive
9.13 Precision and Optics Industry
9.14 Electrical and Electronics
9.15 Sensors
10 Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Invensys plc
12.2 Endress+Hauser AG
12.3 Hitachi Ltd
12.4 Flow Technology
12.5 Yokogawa Electric Corp
12.6 ABB Ltd.
12.7 Omega
12.8 Bronkhorst
12.9 Fine Tek
12.10 Magnetrol
12.11 Riels
12.12 Greyline Instruments
12.13 Spirax Sarco
12.14 Mass Flow
12.15 Isoil
12.16 Sika
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4d2ut
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article