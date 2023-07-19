Electronic Adhesives Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027| 3M Co., Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corp., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic adhesives market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,931.79 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including 3M Co., Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Chemence Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Dr. Honle AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dymax Corp., Elkem ASA, EpoxySet Inc, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Indium Corp., LG Corp., Master Bond Inc., Meridian Adhesives Group, Parker Hannifin Corp., RAG Stiftung, Sika AG, and Sony Group Corp, among others. Download a Sample Report Now!

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (Surface mounting, Conformal coating, Wire tacking, and Potting and encapsulation), Product (Electrically conductive adhesives, Thermally conductive adhesives, UV curing adhesives, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Major Drivers - Technological advancement in adhesives drives the electronic adhesives market growth during the forecast period. The technological advancements in the electronic adhesives market have led to the launch of innovative adhesive systems, which play an essential role in the bonding and protection of electronic systems. Some of the key properties of these innovative adhesive systems include less cure time, resistance to chemicals and moisture, and better adhesion. Such features have led to an increasing demand for adhesives in electronic manufacturing. As a result, it has positively impacted the electronic adhesives market. There is an increasing focus on the research and development of silicone adhesives in order to enhance their electrical and thermal effectiveness. For example, several studies are being undertaken to improve the thermal conductivity of epoxy-based thermally conductive adhesives (TCAs) with the help of conductive fillers. One of the advanced materials of adhesives that are used in various forms such as adhesives, films, powders, chips, foams, and molded products includes polyimide. Hence, such applications are e expected to drive the electronic adhesives market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - New product launches by prominent market players are a primary trend shaping the global electronic adhesives market. Some of the prominent players in the global electronic adhesives market are launching new products to expand their consumer base and thereby increase their revenue. These product launches are expected positively impact the electronic adhesives market growth. For example, pressure-sensitive electronic adhesives were launched by DELO in the year November 2020. These pressure-sensitive electronic adhesives have wide applications in display frames and smartphone speaker surfaces. Similarly, Dow launched its new flexible silicone adhesive "DOWSIL VE-8001 which has wide applications in flexible OLED displays in foldable and rollable consumer devices. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global electronic adhesives market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges - Fluctuation of raw material prices is a significant challenge that can impede the global electronic adhesives market growth during the forecast period. The main factors which influence the cost structure of adhesives are the price and availability of raw materials. The main raw materials which are used for manufacturing adhesives are petroleum-based derivatives and they are highly dependent on fluctuations in commodity prices. Oil prices are subjected to high fluctuations due to the increasing global demand and political unrest in the Middle East. Furthermore, it significantly impacts the electronic adhesives market as it influences the logistical costs due to the rise in fuel prices. Hence, the rise in prices of raw materials can pose a significant threat to the vendors in the electronic adhesives market globally. Additionally, it is a major challenge for manufacturers to control the prices of electronic adhesives as the production process involved in electronic adhesives is complex and cost-intensive. Hence, such factors are expected to impede the electronic adhesives market growth during the forecast period.

The bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,410.51 million. This bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp (BEKP) market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (tissue paper, printing and writing paper, and others), type (regular grade and high-quality grade), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Efficient processing and enhanced product properties are driving growth in the bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market.

The diamino stilbene disulfonic acid (DASDA) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 143.79 million. This diamino stilbene disulfonic acid market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (dye, fluorescent whitening agent, insecticide, and others), type (powder and paste), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Growing textile industries to provide essential growth opportunities to manufacturers of DASDA is the key driver for the growth of the market.

Electronic Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,931.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Chemence Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Dr. Honle AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dymax Corp., Elkem ASA, EpoxySet Inc, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Indium Corp., LG Corp., Master Bond Inc., Meridian Adhesives Group, Parker Hannifin Corp., RAG Stiftung, Sika AG, and Sony Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

