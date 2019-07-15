Electronic Article Surveillance Market, 2024 - Growing Inclination Toward Digital Operations

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Article Surveillance Market by Component (Tags, Antennas & Detachers), Technology, End User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall electronic article surveillance market was valued at USD 918.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,173.0 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2024.



Inventory loss is one of the major challenges for retailers worldwide as it affects the profitability of their businesses. Hence, they face the need for additional investments in technologies that help prevent inventory loss. EAS is adopted by a large number of big and small retailers as it is a loss prevention technology that effectively delivers a positive return on investment (ROI) to retailers. The growth of the EAS market is driven by factors such as protection against inventory losses, shoplifting, and theft and modernizing the retail sector.

Inventory losses which affects their profitability in various ways, including the loss resulting from theft by customers or employees, poor inventory management, and inefficient operations is a part of the daily challenges faced by retailers worldwide. Ensuring protection against inventory losses through the adoption of electronic article surveillance systems is a key factor driving this market growth.



With the threatened profit margins, a growing number of retailers, mainly the large ones with numerous outlets, are implementing the EAS systems to save on the costs incurred by these losses. The EAS comprises a range of retail security solutions, including security labels, security tags, and pins as well as deactivation devices that help prevent the inventory losses in stores.



5.2.1.1 Protection Against Inventory Losses, Shoplifting, and Theft

5.2.1.2 Modernizing Retail Sector

5.2.2.1 Additional Investment Required to Implement EAS Systems

5.2.2.2 High Adoption Rate of RFID Technology in Retail Sector

5.2.3.1 Growing Inclination Toward Digital Operations

5.2.3.2 High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

5.2.4.1 Reluctance of Retailers

6.2.1 Tags to Dominate EAS Market With Largest Share During Forecast Period

6.3.1 Growing Adoption of EAS Systems for Protection Against Inventory Loss to Drive Growth of Market for Antennas During Forecast Period

6.4.1 Increasing Number of Retail Stores to Drive Growth of Market for Detachers During Forecast Period

7.2.1 Apparel and Fashion Accessories Stores to Be Major Users of EAS Systems for Acoustomagneric Technology During Forecast Period

7.3.1 Increasing Number of Retail Stores to Drive the Growth of EAS Market for EM Technology During Forecast Period

7.4.1 Rf Technology to Dominate EAS Market With Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

7.5.1 Modernizing Retail Sector Driving the Growth of EAS Market for Microwave Technology

8.2.1 Apparel and Fashion Accessories Stores to Hold Major Share of the EAS Market During Forecast Period

8.3.1 Supermarkets and Mass Merchandise to Witness Highest Growth Rate for EAS Market During Forecast Period

8.4.1 North America to Hold Major Share of EAS Market for Drug and Health Product Stores During Forecast Period

8.5.1 APAC to Witness Highest Growth Rate for EAS Market for Other End User During Forecast Period

