Electronic Caregiver Announces Strategic Marketing Partnership with Sinuate Media

LAS CRUCES, N.M., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Caregiver is excited to announce their partnership with Sinuate Media, a company committed to providing a fully integrated marketing approach spanning creative, analytics and strategy to brands seeking national growth.

As one of the fastest growing monitored technology providers in the U.S., Electronic Caregiver needed a strategic digital approach that leverages cutting-edge technologies to support the growth of their Master Care Partner Program. This is why they've teamed up with Sinuate Media, another Las Cruces-area firm with national reach, to supercharge their marketing efforts and support the quickly expanding in-house teams.

"This national marketing partnership will drive digital marketing, publicity campaigns, SEO, website enhancements, daily letter-shop services and daily support for our national sales force, their clinical outreach, and our B2B recruiting of new health partners. We will now have a cohesive, high intensity marketing campaign unlike anything we've ever delivered before," Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver.

Digital marketing increasingly is one of the most effective strategies in healthcare. With 5% of all Google searches being healthcare related, online reputation, mobile compatibility, and digital advertising are essential areas where businesses need to compete. By employing a comprehensive solution leveraging web, search engine optimization, content, and social, players in the space can compete at a national level.

"We are thrilled to work with Electronic Caregiver to roll out a program to expand their national footprint. As their new marketing and communications hub, we have designed a comprehensive solution that blends the most effective digital strategies with operational support to ignite their direct sales," said Leah Messina, Chief Executive Officer of Sinuate Media.

Serving as an outsourced marketing department, Sinuate Media provides a modern marketing solution where marketing intersects with business operations. This approach leads to unified company-wide messaging, increased sales, faster content delivery and reduced overhead for clients.

About Electronic Caregiver

Founded in 2009, Electronic Caregiver is one of the fastest growing monitored technology providers in the U.S. and one of only a handful of nationwide service providers. The company has invested over $50M in clinical research and development to create Addison Care, a comprehensive, connected home, Virtual Caregiving system. ECG currently provides automated home care solutions and safety devices nationwide to thousands of clients, under contract with hundreds of health and home care providers nationwide. Electronic Caregiver employs over 100 employees and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. www.electroniccaregiver.com

About Sinuate Media

Since 2006, Sinuate Media has provided full-service digital marketing and communications for engaging brands, which has included Black & Decker, Brugal Rum, and GEICO. Operating as an outsourced marketing department, Sinuate Media is uniquely positioned to deliver cross-departmental communications and technology solutions to organizations seeking national growth. Taking a triple-threat approach coined as Organic Marketing, Sinuate Media blends creative, analytics, and strategy. Born in Baltimore, Maryland and now headquartered in Mesilla, New Mexico, Sinuate Media has served clients in 14 states across the country. For more information, visit www.sinuatemedia.com.

SOURCE Electronic Caregiver

Related Links

www.electroniccaregiver.com

