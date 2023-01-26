Electronic Ceramics Global Market Report 2022: by Product Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Ceramics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electronic ceramics market.



The global electronic ceramic market is expected to grow from $10.12 billion in 2021 to $10.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.78%. The electronic ceramic market is expected to reach $13.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.57%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the electronic ceramics market are Maruwa Co Ltd, Kyocera Corporation, CeramTec GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, CoorsTek, Almatis GmbH, Noritake, Vinayak Techno Ceramics, PI Ceramic GmbH, Sparkler Ceramics Pvt Ltd, International Syalons Ltd, Nishimura Advanced Ceramics Co Ltd, Techno Cera Industries, Paul Rauschert Steinbach GmbH, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, and Ceradyne.



The electronic ceramic market consists of sales of electronic ceramics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to ceramic that can be utilized in the electronics sector as an electrical or magnetic material to produce an electric charge whenever pressed or altered in size of an electric field. The materials for such specific applications are manufactured from specially formed compositions (which are not present in nature) and processed under tightly regulated conditions.



The main types of electronic ceramics are monolithic ceramics, ceramic matrix composites, and ceramic coatings. Monolithic electronic ceramics refers to ceramics having features such as fabrication and polycrystalline microstructure, which are used to increase the lifespan and reliability of the material. These electronic ceramics are used in the electronics, automobile, medical, and aerospace & defence industries for the manufacturing of various components such as capacitors, data storage devices, optoelectronic devices, actuators & sensors, and power distribution devices.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electronic ceramics market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electronic ceramics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in the automotive sector is expected to propel the electronic ceramic market. The automobile sector is one of the most important economic drivers, with a high level of involvement in global value chains. This sector's expansion has been fueled by significant government support, which has allowed it to create a distinct route among manufacturing industries. This expansion increases the production of related auto components and electrical ceramics used in automobiles.

For instance, In February 2022, An Indian auto components industry analysis published by India Brand Equity Foundation stated that the market for auto components in India increased by 25% from US$ 4.1 billion (Rs. 31,116 crores) in 2020-21 to US$ 5.3 billion (Rs. 38,895 crores) in the first half of 2021-22. Therefore, the demand for auto components will drive the market for the automotive sector, resulting in an increasing demand for electronic ceramics.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the electronic ceramics market. Major companies operating in the electronic ceramics market are focused on providing technologically-advanced products to meet fast-growing industry demand and strengthen their market position.

These companies are implementing next-generation electronic ceramics technologies into their products, such as piezoelectric material, circuit carriers, actuators, sensors, fiber optics, and others, to provide mechanical, thermal, and chemical stability to electronic equipment.

The countries covered in the electronic ceramics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Electronic Ceramics Market Characteristics



3. Electronic Ceramics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Electronic Ceramics



5. Electronic Ceramics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Electronic Ceramics Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Electronic Ceramics Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Electronic Ceramics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Electronic Ceramics Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Coatings

6.2. Global Electronic Ceramics Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Capacitors

Data Storage Devices

Optoelectronic Devices

Actuators & Sensors

Power Distribution Devices

6.3. Global Electronic Ceramics Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Electronics

Automobile

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

7. Electronic Ceramics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Electronic Ceramics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Electronic Ceramics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kbqrk5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets