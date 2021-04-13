Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market to grow by $ 10.48 bn during 2021-2025|Industry COVID-19 Analysis, Opportunities, & Forecast | 17000+ Technavio Research Report

Download Free sample report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the electronic chemicals and materials market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Advances in materials is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

Advances in materials is a major trend driving the growth of the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 10.48 billion during 2021-2025.

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be during 2021-2025. Who are the top players in the market?

Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Microelectronics Corp., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Linde Group are some of the major market participants.

Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Microelectronics Corp., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Linde Group are some of the major market participants. What is the key market driver?

The development of upgraded applications in the electronics industry is one of the major factors driving the market.

The development of upgraded applications in the electronics industry is one of the major factors driving the market. How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute to 44% of the market share.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Specialty Biocides Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 - The specialty biocides market has the potential to grow by USD 2.61 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16%.

The specialty biocides market has the potential to grow by during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16%. Silicone Surfactants Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The silicone surfactants market has the potential to grow by USD 80.80 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46%.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Enquire Before Buying

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Microelectronics Corp., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Linde Group are some of the major market participants. The development of upgraded applications in electronics industry will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electronic chemicals and materials market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market is segmented as below:

Product

Wafers



Atmospheric And Specialty Gases



Ancillary And Photoresist Chemicals



CMP Slurries And Pads



Others

Application

IC Manufacturing



PCB Manufacturing



Semiconductor Packaging

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

Free sample report in Seconds

Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electronic chemicals and materials market report covers the following areas:

Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Size

Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Trends

Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advances in materials as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic chemicals and materials market growth during the next few years.

Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic chemicals and materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electronic chemicals and materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electronic chemicals and materials market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic chemicals and materials market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Wafers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Atmospheric and specialty gases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ancillary and photoresist chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CMP slurries and pads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

COVID-19 impact and recovery for product segment

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

IC manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PCB manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Semiconductor packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

COVID-19 impact and recovery for application segment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Air Liquide SA

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

BASF SE

Cabot Microelectronics Corp.

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Linde Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Details: www.technavio.com/report/electronic-chemicals-and-materials-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

