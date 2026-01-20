Electronic Hydrofluoric Acid Market worth $1.87 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Electronic Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Grade (EL Grade, UP Grade, UP-S, UP-SS, UP-SSS), Type (Fluorosilicic Acid Based, Fluorite Based), Application (Semiconductor Wafers, Solar Cells, Flat Panel Display, Leds and Compound Semiconductor, Electronic Components, Mems, Optical Fibers), & Region – Global Forecast to 2030", Electronic hydrofluoric acid market is projected to grow from USD 1.39 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Electronic Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2030

• 2025 Market Size: USD 1.39 billion

• 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.87 billion

• CAGR (2025-2030): 6.0%

Electronic Hydrofluoric Acid Market Trends & Insights:

The electronic hydrofluoric acid market is expanding at a steady CAGR of 6.0%, supported by ongoing growth in the semiconductor, electronics, and photovoltaic sectors, which are the main consumers of high-purity hydrofluoric acid. Market growth remains stable rather than explosive, as semiconductor capacity increases are carefully planned and aligned with fab expansion schedules, providing predictable and consistent demand for electronic hydrofluoric acid.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the electronic hydrofluoric acid market, with a CAGR of 6.3%.

By grade, the UP-SSS grade is the largest and fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. In 2024, the segment accounted for a market share of 33.4%.

By type, the fluorite-based segment accounted for the largest share of 70.0% of the electronic hydrofluoric acid market in 2024.

By application, semiconductor wafers accounted for the largest share of 59.2% of the electronic hydrofluoric acid market in 2024.

Honeywell International Inc. (US), Solvay (Belgium), LANXESS (Germany), and Stella Chemifa Corporation (Japan) are identified as star players in the electronic hydrofluoric acid market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Companies like Halopolymer and Sinochem Lantian Co., Ltd., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as progressive companies.

The steady growth of electronic hydrofluoric acid is supported by strong demand across the semiconductor, display, and solar industries. The expansion of wafer fabrication capacity and the growing demand for advanced chips used in AI, electric vehicles, and 5G infrastructure continue to drive the consumption of high-purity hydrofluoric acid for critical etching and cleaning processes. At the same time, the surge in high-resolution LCD/OLED production and the rapid build-out of solar PV capacity, where hydrofluoric acid plays a key role in wafer texturing and surface preparation, further contribute to sustained demand. Growth is particularly strong in the Asia Pacific region, driven by large-scale expansions in foundries and memory manufacturing in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. This growth is accompanied by the ongoing miniaturization of technology nodes, which necessitates the use of increasingly pure wet chemicals. Additionally, the tightening of environmental and quality standards is encouraging manufacturers to adopt higher-purity formulations of hydrofluoric acid. Significant investments are also being made in new semiconductor fabrication plants across the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia. These efforts, combined with a focus on localizing chemical supply chains for increased resilience, are contributing to long-term market stability.

By application, the semiconductor wafers segment is anticipated to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Semiconductor wafers represent the largest application segment in the electronic hydrofluoric acid market, accounting for the majority of global value due to their intensive and continuous use of high-purity hydrofluoric acid in etching, cleaning, and surface preparation steps. As chip manufacturers advance toward smaller technology nodes and more complex architectures, the number of hydrofluoric acid-based wet-process steps per wafer continues to increase, resulting in significantly higher consumption compared to other applications. The rapid ramp-up of chips used in AI, high-performance computing, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicles is further expanding wafer production volumes, thereby reinforcing demand for hydrofluoric acid across both logic and memory segments. In addition, ongoing global investments in new foundries and capacity expansions, particularly in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, ensure sustained and long-term requirements for ultra-pure hydrofluoric acid in leading-edge fabrication lines. As a result, semiconductor wafers remain the dominant and fastest-expanding segment in the electronic hydrofluoric acid industry.

By type, the fluorite-based segment is projected to be the fastest-growing and largest segment of the electronic hydrofluoric acid market in terms of value.

Fluorite-based electronic hydrofluoric acid is expanding more rapidly than fluorosilicic-acid-derived hydrofluoric acid because fluorite (CaF2) remains the only reliable raw material that can consistently achieve the ultra-high purity levels required for advanced semiconductor processes. The fluorspar route enables tighter control over metallic, particulate, and silicate impurities, ensuring hydrofluoric acid purity that meets the stringent contamination limits needed in leading-edge wafer fabrication, where even trace-level impurities can impact device yield and long-term reliability. Hydrofluoric acid derived from fluorosilicic acid—a by-product of the phosphate fertilizer industry—contains higher levels of metals, phosphates, and silica, making its purification to electronic grade more challenging.

As semiconductor manufacturing becomes increasingly complex, driven by the adoption of EUV, 3D device architectures, and an increasing number of wet-etch and cleaning steps per wafer, demand has shifted decisively toward hydrofluoric acid, which offers the highest purity and stability, a characteristic that fluorite-based production is uniquely positioned to supply. Additionally, growing investments in fluorspar mining and hydrofluoric acid production capacity have strengthened the supply chain for fluorite-derived hydrofluoric acid, while FSA-based hydrofluoric acid remains constrained by fluctuations in fertilizer production. As a result, fluorite-based electronic hydrofluoric acid demand is growing faster than its FSA-based counterpart.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing and largest region for the electronic hydrofluoric acid market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region in the electronic hydrofluoric acid market, as it is the global center of semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, display production, and solar cell fabrication—industries that collectively consume the highest volumes of high-purity hydrofluoric acid. Countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan host the world's largest foundries, memory fabs, and panel manufacturing facilities, creating sustained demand for ultra-pure etching and cleaning chemicals. The region is also witnessing massive expansions in 2 nm–class logic, next-generation DRAM, and high-layer-count 3D NAND, all of which require increasingly stringent hydrofluoric acid purity levels. In parallel, the Asia Pacific region dominates solar PV manufacturing, with the rapid scale-up of TOPCon, HJT, and large-format wafer lines, which further increases hydrofluoric acid consumption. Strong government incentives, robust supply-chain integration for both fluorspar and hydrofluoric acid processing, and continuous investments in new fabs position the region as the primary growth engine for electronic hydrofluoric acid globally.

Kay Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the electronic hydrofluoric acid market Honeywell International Inc. (US) , Solvay (Belgium) , LANXESS (Germany) , Stella Chemifa Corporation (Japan) , DONGYUE GROUP (China) , Soulbrain Co., Ltd. (South Korea) , JUHUA Technology Inc. (China) , Gulf Flour (UAE) , Formosa Daikin Advanced Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan) , and MORITA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES CO., LTD (Japan).

