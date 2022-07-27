Electronic Insect Killer Market Size to Grow by USD 91.89 million, Growing Awareness Regarding Vector-borne Diseases to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing awareness regarding vector-borne diseases is driving the growth of the market. Some of the diseases spread through insect bites include malaria, dengue, WNV disease, yellow fever, and chikungunya. In 2018, more than 200 people across the world had contracted malaria. Over 38% of the global population, especially in subtropical and tropical areas across the world, is vulnerable to malaria. The prevalence of these diseases is rising, and people are taking preventive actions. Hence, electronic insect killers are being used in residential and commercial areas. Technavio estimates that developing economies will drive the market owing to the growing awareness regarding vector-borne diseases in the region.

Some of the diseases spread through insect bites include malaria, dengue, WNV disease, yellow fever, and chikungunya. In 2018, more than 200 people across the world had contracted malaria. Over 38% of the global population, especially in subtropical and tropical areas across the world, is vulnerable to malaria. The prevalence of these diseases is rising, and people are taking preventive actions. Hence, electronic insect killers are being used in residential and commercial areas. Technavio estimates that developing economies will drive the market owing to the growing awareness regarding vector-borne diseases in the region. Market Challenge: The availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the global electronic insect killer market share during the forecast period. Many potential consumers prefer using alternative solutions such as natural remedies for controlling pests. Other alternatives include mosquito patches, mosquito bands, repellents, sticky traps for insects, bait, sprayers, and foggers.

Technavio provides information about major drivers and challenges that will shape the future of the market. View PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The electronic insect killer market report is segmented by product (indoor insect killers, rackets, and lanterns) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the electronic insect killer market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The electronic insect killer market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The landscape of the global electronic insect killer market is competitive due to the presence of many large established players. During the forecast period, the competition among the vendors is expected to intensify, as vendors would deliver advanced technologies to gain competitive advantages. Technological innovations and creativity play a significant role in driving market growth. To sustain in the competitive market, vendors have to develop new ideas and technologies as well as stay up-to-date with the emerging technologies that could influence service lines.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alliance Sports Group

Armatron Co.

Aspectek

Bear Down Brands LLC

Helen of Troy Ltd.

HOONT USA

JT Eaton & Co. Inc.

Koolatron CA

Pestzilla

Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Related Reports

Electric Pocket Lighter Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electric Shoe Polisher Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electronic Insect Killer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 91.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alliance Sports Group, Armatron Co., Aspectek, Bear Down Brands LLC, Helen of Troy Ltd., HOONT USA, JT Eaton & Co. Inc., Koolatron CA, Pestzilla, and Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic Equipment and Instruments Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Indoor insect killers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Indoor insect killers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Indoor insect killers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Rackets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Rackets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Rackets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Lanterns - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Lanterns - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Lanterns - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alliance Sports Group

Exhibit 45: Alliance Sports Group - Overview



Exhibit 46: Alliance Sports Group - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Alliance Sports Group - Key offerings

10.4 Armatron Co.

10.5 Aspectek

Exhibit 51: Aspectek - Overview



Exhibit 52: Aspectek - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Aspectek - Key offerings

10.6 Bear Down Brands LLC

Exhibit 54: Bear Down Brands LLC - Overview



Exhibit 55: Bear Down Brands LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Bear Down Brands LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Helen of Troy Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Helen of Troy Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Helen of Troy Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Helen of Troy Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 60: Helen of Troy Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Helen of Troy Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 HOONT USA

Exhibit 62: HOONT USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 63: HOONT USA - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 64: HOONT USA - Key offerings

10.9 JT Eaton & Co. Inc.

Exhibit 65: JT Eaton & Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: JT Eaton & Co. Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: JT Eaton & Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Koolatron CA

Exhibit 68: Koolatron CA - Overview



Exhibit 69: Koolatron CA - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Koolatron CA - Key offerings

10.11 Pestzilla

Exhibit 71: Pestzilla - Overview



Exhibit 72: Pestzilla - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Pestzilla - Key offerings

10.12 Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology



Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio