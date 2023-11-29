Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market to grow by USD 3.17 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AT and T Inc., Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. & Donlen Corp., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK , Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic logging devices (ELDs) market is estimated to grow by USD 3.17 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.69%. The electronic logging devices (ELDs) market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer electronic logging devices (ELDs) markets are AT and T Inc., Danlaw Technologies India Ltd., Donlen Corp., EROAD Inc., Garmin Ltd, Geotab Inc, HOS247 LLC, InTouchGPS, Intrepid Control Systems Inc., Masternaut Ltd., Merchants Fleet, Omnitracs LLC, ORBCOMM Inc., Pedigree Technologies LLC, RACELOGIC Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Teletrac Navman US Ltd, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Logging Devices Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

AT and T Inc. - The company offers electronic logging devices (ELDs) for commercial fleets to govern hours of service, and record of duty status.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe is estimated to account for 54% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to have steady growth in the global ELDs market during the forecast period. Furthermore, some major revenue-contributing countries in the ELDs market in the region include the Russian Federation, Germany, Poland, the UK, the Netherlands, and Italy. As the region is witnessing a high level of manufacturing activities, there will be a rise in the need for the delivery of goods. Some vendors are opening new logistics hubs to augment the logistics infrastructure in Europe.

Impactful driver- Rising preference for road transportation

Rising preference for road transportation Key Trend - Integration of mobile devices with ELDs

- Integration of mobile devices with ELDs Major Challenges - Availability of counterfeit and non-standard ELDs

Market Segmentation

By Component, the telematics unit segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generally, they are used to monitor assets in vehicles such as cars and trucks as well as heavy equipment using a global positioning system (GPS) and onboard diagnostics (OBD). They also support the recording of movements on maps. However, such devices report data related to low tire pressure, fuel use, and speed and idling. The generated data can assist vehicle owners in reducing the cost of maintenance by providing sufficient monitoring of vehicles and enhancing fuel efficiency by learning about the driving habits of drivers. Hence, these factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.57 % Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK

