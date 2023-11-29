Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market to grow by USD 3.17 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AT and T Inc., Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. & Donlen Corp., and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

29 Nov, 2023, 17:15 ET

NEW YORK , Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic logging devices (ELDs) market is estimated to grow by USD 3.17 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.69%. The electronic logging devices (ELDs) market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer electronic logging devices (ELDs) markets are AT and T Inc., Danlaw Technologies India Ltd., Donlen Corp., EROAD Inc., Garmin Ltd, Geotab Inc, HOS247 LLC, InTouchGPS, Intrepid Control Systems Inc., Masternaut Ltd., Merchants Fleet, Omnitracs LLC, ORBCOMM Inc., Pedigree Technologies LLC, RACELOGIC Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Teletrac Navman US Ltd, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Logging Devices Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Logging Devices Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • AT and T Inc. - The company offers electronic logging devices (ELDs) for commercial fleets to govern hours of service, and record of duty status.
  • Danlaw Technologies India Ltd. - The company offers electronic logging devices (ELDs) namely DataLogger.
  • Donlen Corp. - The company offers electronic logging devices (ELDs) namely DriverPoint Telematics.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe is estimated to account for 54% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to have steady growth in the global ELDs market during the forecast period. Furthermore, some major revenue-contributing countries in the ELDs market in the region include the Russian Federation, Germany, Poland, the UK, the Netherlands, and Italy. As the region is witnessing a high level of manufacturing activities, there will be a rise in the need for the delivery of goods. Some vendors are opening new logistics hubs to augment the logistics infrastructure in Europe. Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Rising preference for road transportation
  • Key Trend - Integration of mobile devices with ELDs
  • Major Challenges - Availability of counterfeit and non-standard ELDs

 Market Segmentation

  • By Component, the telematics unit segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generally, they are used to monitor assets in vehicles such as cars and trucks as well as heavy equipment using a global positioning system (GPS) and onboard diagnostics (OBD). They also support the recording of movements on maps. However, such devices report data related to low tire pressure, fuel use, and speed and idling. The generated data can assist vehicle owners in reducing the cost of maintenance by providing sufficient monitoring of vehicles and enhancing fuel efficiency by learning about the driving habits of drivers. Hence, these factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Sample Report

Related Reports:
The Wearable Medical Devices Market size is estimated to grow by USD 15,548.59 million at a CAGR of 17.82% between 2022 and 2027. 

The ENT Laser Devices Market size is estimated to grow by USD 119.6 million at a CAGR of 6.64% between 2022 and 2027. 

Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.57 %

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Modular Construction Market to grow by 33 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rising demand to eliminate on-site constraints to drive the growth- Technavio

Modular Construction Market to grow by 33 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rising demand to eliminate on-site constraints to drive the growth- Technavio

The modular construction market is estimated to grow by USD 33 billion from 2022 to 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period....
Credit Card Payments Market size to grow by USD 147.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like American Express Co., Capital One Financial Corp. and Bank of America Corp., and many more - Technavio

Credit Card Payments Market size to grow by USD 147.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like American Express Co., Capital One Financial Corp. and Bank of America Corp., and many more - Technavio

The credit card payments market is estimated to grow by USD 147.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.66%. The credit card payments...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.