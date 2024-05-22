Genome Editing Market size is set to grow by USD 7.23 billion from 2024-2028, Rapid technological advancements in genome editing boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK , May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global genome editing market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.23 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 15.88% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Genome Editing Market 2024-2028

Genome Editing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.88% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Key companies profiled AstraZeneca PLC, Caribou Biosciences Inc., Cellectis SA, Cibus, Danaher Corp., Editas Medicine Inc., Egenesis, GenScript Biotech Corp., Horizon Discovery Ltd., Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., OriGene Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Precision BioSciences Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Driver

Advancements in genome editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 and base editing offer precise modifications to DNA, expanding research and therapy applications. High-throughput screening methods accelerate discovery of gene functions and drug targets.

Automation streamlines workflows, reducing errors and increasing efficiency in large-scale experiments. Bioinformatics tools optimize editing protocols and assess outcomes, enhancing reliability and safety. These advancements drive growth in the global genome editing market.

Market Challenges

Achieving precise and efficient genome editing remains a challenge, especially with certain platforms and targets. Improving editing tools to maximize efficiency is crucial for research and therapy. While CRISPR offers simplicity and efficiency, it has drawbacks.

DNA repair mechanisms may lead to unintended modifications. Selecting desired events is challenging, hindering experiments on human embryos. Mice experiments show mosaicism, complicating mutation identification. Such challenges may impede genome editing technology adoption, impacting market growth.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

1.2 Academic institutes and research laboratories

1.3 CRO Delivery Mode 2.1 Ex-vivo

2.2 In-vivo Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies- During the forecast period, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to experience significant market share growth. Genome exploration enables researchers to study gene function and disease mechanisms, aiding drug discovery and personalized medicine. By inducing genetic mutations in target genes, scientists gain insights into disease biology and drug responses.

The segment, valued at USD 1.86 billion in 2018, benefits from genome-edited models for preclinical drug screening and personalized therapy development, improving treatment outcomes. CRISPR/Cas9 technology drives genetic engineering advancements, offering versatile applications in therapy development and research. Pharmaceutical and biotech firms increasingly adopt gene editing tools for drug discovery and viral vector production, fueling market expansion.

Research Analysis

The genome editing market encompasses the development and application of advanced tools and technologies for modifying single genes within an organism's genome. These innovations hold significant promise in addressing various genetic abnormalities, including sickle cell disease, Parkinson's disease, hearing loss, and others. Gene-editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, SMR, Pro-code, and others, are revolutionizing molecular biology by enabling precise alterations to DNA strands.

Clinical trials are underway for numerous conditions, including AIDS, cancer, cystic fibrosis (CF), hemophilia, sickle cell disease, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer. Gene therapy and gene editing are expected to bring transformative treatments for tumors and other diseases. Key applications include agriculture, particularly in white button mushrooms, and industrial biotechnology.

Market Research Overview

The Genome Editing Market refers to the industry focused on developing and implementing technologies that enable the precise modification of an organism's DNA. This innovative field combines the use of tools like CRISPR-Cas9, zinc finger nucleases, and TALENs to target specific genes and make desired changes. Genome editing holds significant potential in various sectors, including agriculture, medicine, and research.

Its applications range from creating disease-resistant crops to treating genetic disorders and enhancing protein production. The technology's versatility and potential to revolutionize numerous industries continue to drive its growth and global interest.

