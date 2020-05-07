Electronic Skin Patches Market, Forecast to 2025 with a COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Assessment

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Skin Patches Market By Application (Cardiovascular Monitoring, Wireless Inpatient Monitoring, Diabetes Management, Iontophoresis Skin patches, Sweat Sensing), By Material, By Type, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electronic Skin Patches Market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the next five years.

The increasing awareness for the product, which is causing people to pay more heed to personal care and fitness is the major driving factor for the market. However, lack of interoperability and lack of awareness might hamper the growth of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of application, material, type, end-user, and region. Based on application, the market is further segmented into cardiovascular monitoring, wireless inpatient monitoring, diabetes management, Iontophoresis skin patches and sweat sensing. Among these, cardiovascular monitoring segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing cases of cardiac diseases which require electronic skin patches.

Regionally, the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe and South America. Here, North America held the largest market share in the year 2019 by virtue of the presence of health-regulatory bodies like food and drug administration (FDA), in the USA, and increased funding from government and other related organizations.

Major players in the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market include Quad Industries, Medtronic, MC10, Vitalconnect, Blue Spark Technologies, VivaLNK, Loreal, Proteus Digital Health, Nemaura Medical, Cardiomo, Life Signal, Lief Therapeutics, Isansys Lifecare, Xsensio, Rotex, GE Healthcare, Merck, Boston Scientific, 3M, Daiichi Sankyo, etc.



