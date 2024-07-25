Electronic Warfare Market to Boom with 12.5% CAGR by 2031 Driven by Technological Advancements | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Electronic Warfare Market size was valued at USD 9.60 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 10.80 billion in 2023 to USD 27.71 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Electronic warfare is witnessing a sizeable demand for EW systems, supported by speedy advancements, a rising need for electronic protection abilities, and an emphasis on directed energy weapons. Currently, there is more focus on situational awareness and information superiority, one of the leading reasons for investment in the market. The growing rate of cyber, electronic, and optical domains will need a noticeable inclination in warfighting methods. Since the opportunities for improvements in technology in these domains are constantly increasing, the fresh equipment category is expected to grow at a speedy pace.

The growing need to incorporate electronic warfare systems and stealth technology in military machines is projected to emerge as a lead driver for the warfare systems, since stealth tech, standalone is incompetent to fight threats.

Electronic Warfare Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 10.80 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 27.71 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Capability, Platform, Product, End Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing Need to Incorporate AI in Electronic Warfare Systems Key Market Drivers Growing Geopolitical Stress and Initiatives for Improvements in Defense

Segments covered in Electronic Warfare Market are as follows:

Capability

Electronic support (Signals intelligence [Electronic intelligence, Communication intelligence], Other electronic support), Electronic attack (Active, Passive), Electronic protection (Anti-active, Anti-passive)

Platform

Airborne platform (Combat aircraft, Transport aircraft, Special mission aircraft, Military helicopters, Unmanned aerial vehicles), Ground platform (Vehicle-mounted, Soldiers, Ground stations), Naval platform (Ships, Submarine, Unmanned marine vehicles), Space platform

Product

Electronic warfare equipment, (Jammers (Radar jammers [Electronic jammers {Barrage jammers, Sweep jammers, Spot jammers, Pulse jammers, Digital radio frequency memory jammers}, (Mechanical jammers [Corner reflectors, Decoys, Flare dispensers, Chaff dispensers], Communication jammers, Remote-controlled improvised explosive device jammer)), (Self-protection EW suite, Directed energy weapons, Direction finders, Directional infrared countermeasures, Anti-radiation missiles, Antenna, Infrared missile warning systems, Identification friend or foe systems, Laser warning systems, Electromagnetic shielding/hardening materials, Radar warning receivers, Counter UVAS systems, Interference mitigation systems, Electromagnetic pulse weapons), Operational support (Software, Simulation)

End Use

OEMs, Upgrades

Electronic Support Segment to Propel Due to Intensified Demand in Air Force and Navy

The electronic support domain dominated the electronic warfare market in the past years since the key purpose of ES systems is to detect and jam enemy communication signals and radar for situational awareness and intelligence purposes by the military. Today, electronic support systems are witnessing intensified demand and application in navy, air force, and ground systems owing to increasing significance of surveillance and data acquisition.

The electric attack domain is expected to be the fastest growing owing to advancements in technology and impending novel risks in EW. With expanding electronic system's use by enemies, the demand for highly improved electric attack is burgeoning since they can better interlope with such systems. The increasing need to develop such improvements in EW is considerably driving the growth of the segment in the market.

Airborne Segment to Lead on the back of Attractive Benefits of EW Systems like Maneuverability

The airborne domain registered a majority market share due to the increasing use of EW systems in air force aircraft and machinery comprising UAVs, fighter aircraft, and surveillance airplanes. These systems deliver multiple advantages like maneuverability, covering large areas, and swift reaction time, making the airborne systems an indispensable component of today's warfare. Owing to the increasing significance of airborne electronic warfare in future wars, the segment is anticipated to stay dominating.

The vehicle segment is projected to be the fastest growing over the estimated period. The reason for the domain's growth is due to surging applications of tactical electronic warfare systems that efficiently defend against unmanned systems and guided weapons.

Electronic Warfare Equipment (Jammer) Segment to Gain Traction Due to High Efficiency of Improved Jamming Solutions

The jammer segment held the majority share of the market owing to the key importance of improved jamming solutions to stand mature enemy radar and communication systems. Advancements in DRFM, integration of AI for real-time risk analysis, adaptive algorithms and forceful jamming, and highly responsive tactics are important. These developments allow efficient disturbance of enemy surveillance and targeting systems, thereby boosting offensive and defensive EW competencies.

The infrared missile warning system domain is expected to grow in the coming years since it supports multiple operations for ESM (Electronic Support Measures). In most applications, infrared missile warning relates to electronic warfare systems to improve countermeasure competencies. Also, growing government spending for improved risk detection, better security at borders, and more are driving the segment's growth.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to offer Potential

Forecasting the future is quite challenging, yet the market will see steady improvements in domains like space-based assets and quantum technologies integrated with cognitive radio and AI. The focus on collaborative electronic warfare will be steady, with anticipation that noteworthy improvements in competencies will be achieved. Also, more focus will be seen on cognitive EW, but the possible result will be that technical reality will ultimately outplay the idealistic expectations. The innovations needed for range test and laboratory machine will need extra complexity level and higher technological improvement. To achieve this, artificial intelligence and machine learning will play a key role, which will develop test community and relieve human electronic warfare test operators.

