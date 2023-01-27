DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Weighing Machines Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electronic weighing machines market.



The global electronic weighing machine market is expected to grow from $3.35 billion in 2021 to $3.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The electronic weighing machine market is expected to grow to $4.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Major players in the electronic weighing machine market are A&D Company Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, BONSO Electronics International Inc., Doran Scales Inc., Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd., Fairbanks Scales Inc., Kern & Sohn GmbH, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Sartorius AG, Rice Lake Weighing Systems, Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company, Contech Instruments Ltd, and Tanita Corporation.



The electronic weighing machine market consists of sales of electronic weighing machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure mass or weight, which facilitates large-scale and accurate load measurement. It is the most reliable source for keeping track of weight for various objectives, such as business. Electronic weighing scale machines are utilized in a variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and more.



The main types of electronic weighing machines are laboratory scales, gem and jewelry scales, retail scales, health scales, kitchen scales, and others. The laboratory scale refers to a machine that measures the weight of a sample. These are distributed through online and offline channels.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electronic weighing machine market in 2021. The regions covered in the electronic weighing machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Significant growth in the retail industry is expected to propel the growth of the electronic weighing machine market going forward. The retail industry is in the business of selling goods and services to customers. Electronic weighing machines are used to measure the weight of any product in the retail industry.

For instance, according to the United States Census Bureau's 2020 Annual Retail Trade Survey, US retail sales increased 3.1% from $5,402.3 billion in 2019 to $5,570.4 billion in 2020. Therefore, the significant rise in retail sales is driving the growth of the electronic weighing machine market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the electronic weighing machine market. Major companies operating in the electronic weighing machine market are introducing new innovative products to meet customer demand.



The countries covered in the electronic weighing machine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Electronic Weighing Machines Market Characteristics



3. Electronic Weighing Machines Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Electronic Weighing Machines



5. Electronic Weighing Machines Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Electronic Weighing Machines Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Electronic Weighing Machines Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Electronic Weighing Machines Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Laboratory Scale

Gem and Jewelry Scale

Retail Scale

Health Scale

Kitchen Scale

Other Types

6.2. Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

7. Electronic Weighing Machines Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

