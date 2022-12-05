Electronics manufacturing services market size to increase by USD 167.02 billion: APAC to contribute 59% of market growth - Technavio

Dec 05, 2022, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronics Manufacturing Services Market by End-user, Service Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. The market size is forecast to grow by USD 167.02 billion at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global electronics manufacturing services market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 59% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The availability of low-cost labor, supportive government policies, and capacity expansion of electronics manufacturing facilities are driving the growth of the regional market.
Company Profiles
The electronics manufacturing services market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Celestica Inc.: The company offers electronics manufacturing services to develop specialized solutions, drive product innovation, cost savings, supply chain efficiencies, and improved time-to-market.
- Compal Electronics Inc.: The company offers electronics manufacturing services such as laptop, desktop PCs, IoT, wearables, smartphones, healthcare, and auto electronics.
- Data I/O Corp.: The company offers electronics manufacturing services for automotive, Internet of Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other markets.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.: The company offers electronics manufacturing services through its subsidiary Sparton Corp.
- Creation Technologies LLC
- ESCATEC Sdn. Bhd.
- First International Computer Inc.
- Flex Ltd.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of electronics manufacturing services providers in economies with low hourly wages, reduced time to market and improved access to emerging markets, and the growing focus on core competencies or on compensating for lack of in-house expertise. However, the risk of intellectual property theft and misuse is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
Market Segmentation
- By end-user, the market is segmented into computing and consumer appliances, telecommunication, industrial, automotive, and others. The computing and consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.
Technavio Insights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electronics manufacturing services market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the electronics manufacturing services market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electronics manufacturing services market vendors
Electronics Manufacturing Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
179
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.6%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 167.02 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.55
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 59%
Key countries
US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Accton Technology Corp., Benchmark Electronics Inc., Celestica Inc., Compal Electronics Inc., Creation Technologies LLC, Data I/O Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., ESCATEC Sdn. Bhd., First International Computer Inc., Flex Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Integrated Micro Electronics Inc, Jabil Inc., Key Tronic Corp, and Kimball Electronics Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
