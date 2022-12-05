Electronics manufacturing services market size to increase by USD 167.02 billion: APAC to contribute 59% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronics Manufacturing Services Market by End-user, Service Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. The market size is forecast to grow by USD 167.02 billion at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2023-2027

By region, the global electronics manufacturing services market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 59% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The availability of low-cost labor, supportive government policies, and capacity expansion of electronics manufacturing facilities are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The electronics manufacturing services market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Celestica Inc.: The company offers electronics manufacturing services to develop specialized solutions, drive product innovation, cost savings, supply chain efficiencies, and improved time-to-market.

The company offers electronics manufacturing services to develop specialized solutions, drive product innovation, cost savings, supply chain efficiencies, and improved time-to-market. Compal Electronics Inc.: The company offers electronics manufacturing services such as laptop, desktop PCs, IoT, wearables, smartphones, healthcare, and auto electronics.

The company offers electronics manufacturing services such as laptop, desktop PCs, IoT, wearables, smartphones, healthcare, and auto electronics. Data I/O Corp.: The company offers electronics manufacturing services for automotive, Internet of Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other markets.

The company offers electronics manufacturing services for automotive, Internet of Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other markets. Elbit Systems Ltd.: The company offers electronics manufacturing services through its subsidiary Sparton Corp.

The company offers electronics manufacturing services through its subsidiary Sparton Corp. Creation Technologies LLC

ESCATEC Sdn. Bhd.

First International Computer Inc.

Flex Ltd.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of electronics manufacturing services providers in economies with low hourly wages, reduced time to market and improved access to emerging markets, and the growing focus on core competencies or on compensating for lack of in-house expertise. However, the risk of intellectual property theft and misuse is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into computing and consumer appliances, telecommunication, industrial, automotive, and others. The computing and consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

