Electrosoft CEO Dr. Sarbari Gupta Honored with 2024 WIT Leadership Award

Federal cybersecurity and IT services leader recognized for entrepreneurial success

RESTON, Va., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a rapidly growing cybersecurity and IT solutions firm, today announced that Women in Technology has presented Electrosoft CEO, Dr. Sarbari Gupta, with its prestigious 2024 WIT Leadership Award for Small Business/Entrepreneur.

Dr. Gupta's career trajectory began as a technologist with entrepreneurial aspirations, founding Electrosoft in 2001. Today, the company is recognized for its cybersecurity expertise, leadership excellence, top company culture, high customer satisfaction and robust growth trajectory.

"Receiving the WIT Leadership Award for entrepreneurship is a profound honor," said Dr. Gupta. "I am humbled to stand among the visionary women who are shaping companies, reshaping industries, redefining what's possible and inspiring the next generation of women in technology."

The annual WIT Leadership Awards honor and celebrate women professionals who have demonstrated entrepreneurial, STEM, government and corporate industry success while inspiring colleagues, partners and their community. The 25th annual leadership awards were presented at WIT's annual gala held on Thursday, May 9, at Hyatt Regency in Reston.

A full list of the 2024 award winners is available on the WIT website.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft delivers comprehensive technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, achieving digital transformation and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Learn more at www.electrosoft-inc.com.

