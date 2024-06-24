Electrosoft Earns Prestigious Washington Post Top Workplace Award for 2024

Recognition based entirely on employee feedback highlights company's engaging culture

RESTON, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a rapidly growing cybersecurity and enterprise modernization firm, announced today that it has been awarded a Top Workplace 2024 honor by The Washington Post. This is the third time the company has received the award for its engaging work environment.

"Electrosoft's core values form the key tenets of our organizational culture and it is tremendously gratifying to be recognized for the special workplace we have created," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft. "I am proud of what we've built, the team we have in place and this acknowledgment of how we work together."

The Washington Post Top Workplaces list is based entirely on employee feedback gathered by a third party, Energage. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow and empowered to execute, among others.

The full list of The Washington Post Top Workplace 2024 award winners is available here. To learn about other industry recognition awarded to Electrosoft, visit the company website.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft delivers comprehensive technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, achieving digital transformation and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Learn more at www.electrosoft-inc.com.

