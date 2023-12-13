Electrosoft Named to $125M NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Support Services IDIQ

Contract extends federal cybersecurity firm's two decades of support to NIST

RESTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a rapidly growing federal cybersecurity and IT solutions firm, announced today that the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded the company a spot on its Cybersecurity and Privacy Support Services (CAPSS) IDIQ. The five-year, $125 million multiple-award IDIQ contract is for cybersecurity and privacy technical expertise to support the development of standards, guidelines and research documents. The award extends a longstanding partnership between NIST and Electrosoft of more than 20 years.

"NIST is the country's leading resource for cybersecurity standards and best practices, helping federal government and industry to better understand, manage and reduce their risks," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft CEO. "We are pleased to be continuing our NIST partnership to provide cybersecurity thought leadership in the CAPSS IDIQ and subsequent task orders."

Through IDIQ task orders, Electrosoft may provide NIST with technical expertise and consultation in multiple specified areas of cyber and information security and privacy. Services will help ensure that the NIST cybersecurity role can be met to provide standards, technology, tools and practices to protect our nation's information and information systems. The company may also provide operational cybersecurity services and support services to engage stakeholders.

Electrosoft has supported NIST in the development and revision of nearly two dozen NIST information assurance and cybersecurity standards and special publications. The company has two named co-authors on the NIST Digital Identity Guidelines SP 800-63-4 (draft), which was initially published in December 2022, and has co-authored or contributed to NIST SPs 800-128, 800-63-2, 800-157, 800-85B, 800-73-4 and 800-77, among others.

