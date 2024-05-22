Electrosoft Names Senior Defense and GovCon Exec Jason Ballah as VP of DOD Programs

Key leadership position established due to year-over-year growth for cybersecurity firm

RESTON, Va., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a rapidly growing cybersecurity and enterprise modernization firm, announced today that defense government contractor executive, Jason Ballah, has joined the company as vice president of DOD programs. He brings over 25 years of experience in the Department of Defense and multi-divisional companies, leading operations and business strategies to optimize technology, cybersecurity and application development. Ballah will oversee all aspects of Electrosoft's DOD programs, including customer success and satisfaction.

"Electrosoft was built on core values of customer service, integrity and innovation, therefore this new VP of DOD Programs role is an essential addition to our executive team," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft. "We are confident that Jason will help us continue delivering exponential results that drive mission success of our defense customers."

Ballah joins Electrosoft from a large defense contractor, where he served as a business unit vice president. He is widely recognized in the market as a dedicated and results-oriented leader who develops high-performing teams to solve critical business problems. His successful track record includes securing and transforming IT/network infrastructures to advance service delivery and cutting costs through process improvement and automation. Before moving into the GovCon industry, Ballah served in the U.S. Air Force as a cyber operations officer.

"Electrosoft has been a pioneer in areas such as ICAM and Zero Trust," said Ballah. "I look forward to working with this innovative team to further develop these and other emerging technology areas to serve our DOD customers and continue our enormous growth momentum."

Ballah holds a CISSP certification, an MS in Software Engineering and Network Security and a BS in Computer Science.

Electrosoft delivers comprehensive technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, achieving digital transformation and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Learn more at www.electrosoft-inc.com.

