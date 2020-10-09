Elegance Brands, a Global Beverage Company With a Focus on Innovaton, Names Berk Communications as U.S. Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications, an award-winning, independent public relations firm, announced today that Elegance Brands, a global beverage company with a focus on innovation, has retained the firm as its U.S. agency of record.

Elegance Brands is led by a team of experienced beverage industry veterans who are committed to transforming the space with their unique portfolio of products. Following the successful launch of their flagship product, Gorilla Hemp CBD Energy Drink, in the U.S., Elegance will further its global expansion efforts with new product offerings this year – both in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic categories. Elegance's pledge for excellence within the premium beverage space sets it far apart from competitors in the same segment of the market.

"As Elegance Brands continues to expand in the U.S., public relations will be essential for our brand to reach consumers, grow notoriety and create a lasting impression within the market," said Raj Beri, Founder and CEO of Elegance Brands. "Berk Communications is the ideal partner to help us execute this vision and we're thrilled to be working with this team to achieve our goals."

Berk's partnership with Elegance will focus on building a media profile that elevates and positions the company as a leader in beverage category – highlighting the company's past success and recent entrance into the U.S. market.

"Elegance Brands' scientific approach to beverage innovation has led to the development of some truly unique products," said Marisa Carstens, Senior Vice President at Berk Communications. "We're thrilled to be able to introduce Elegance to new consumers and investors to showcase how the company is poised to change the landscape."

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Berk Communications:

Berk Communications is an award-winning, independent public relations firm with a globally recognized reputation management division and expertise across a variety of verticals including sports, business & technology, music & entertainment, food & beverage, consumer lifestyle and travel. Berk's client roster of category-leading brands includes PUMA, Roc Nation, National Football League, Major League Soccer, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), BODYARMOR, The Cheesecake Factory, Lids, Israel Ministry of Tourism, REFORM Alliance, D'USSÉ, and a premier group of talent including Alex Rodriguez, Meek Mill, Van Jones, Michael Rubin, CC Sabathia, Todd Gurley, Robert Kraft, and Yo Gotti. To learn more visit www.berkcommunications.com or follow us on Twitter (@BerkComm), Instagram (@BerkComm), Facebook (@BerkComm), or LinkedIn.

