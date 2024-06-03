Elegant 1931 Cadillac 452A Named Best of Show at the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance

A record 12,000 automotive enthusiasts & residents celebrated car culture

during the three-day motoring event

GREENWICH, Conn., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A 1931 Cadillac 452A was chosen as this year's Best of Show at the 28th annual Greenwich Concours d'Elegance and the Barris-Built 1957 Chevrolet 210 'El Capitola' was chosen as Best of Show at Saturday's Concours de Sport. This year's event further established the weekend's focus on celebrating car culture and honoring concours tradition while providing new experiences and opportunities for enthusiasts and community members.

1931 Cadillac 452A All-Weather Phaeton

"Every year, the Tri-State area reaffirms its passion and dedication for celebrating automotive history at the Greenwich Concours," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "The custom, Barris-designed 1957 Chevrolet 210 and elegant 1931 Cadillac 452A celebrate not only the quality of cars in the region, but the diversity of cars as well. We are tremendously grateful for the support of our partners, sponsors, volunteers, judges and attendees who made this year's event a success."

1931 Cadillac 452A All-Weather Phaeton – 2024 Best of Show – Concours d'Elegance

The Best of Show Concours d'Elegance was awarded to the 1931 Cadillac 452A owned by Leigh Brent. This car was formerly part of the renowned Charles Gillet Collection and is among the final cars built by Fleetwood in Pennsylvania. It is 1-of-4 All-Weather Phaetons known to survive. Designers dubbed this an all-weather phaeton as it featured roll-up side glass in lieu of the side curtains found in a standard four-door example. It is equipped with rear division enabling it to be chauffeur-driven.

1957 Chevrolet 210 'El Capitola' – 2024 Best of Show – Concours de Sport

The Best of Show Concours de Sport was awarded to the 1957 Chevrolet 210 owned by Tim McMann. El Capitola was commissioned by Don Fletcher in 1957 with design and execution by Sam Barris in 1957-58 and the interior, paint and glass by Barris Kustom City in 1958. The body was chopped three inches in front; 5 inches in the rear; the door posts removed, the side glass butt-fitted, the body nosed, decked and shaved, and the front fenders were reshaped and peaked. A plethora of parts were used from Studebaker, Chevrolet, Lincoln, DeSoto, Pontiac, and Oldsmobile models. Even Cessna aircraft struts were used on the tops of the rear fenders! In total, 630 pounds of lead were added to style the car. The interior installed by Eddie Martinez in 1958 remains original and includes four swiveling bucket seats and a free-standing television. It is powered by the original, though extensively chromed, 265cid V-8 with three-speed column shift.

Saturday's Concours de Sport and Sunday's Concours d'Elegance each featured over 120 cars in 18 judged classes. Notable classes for this year's concours d'Elegance included Pre- and Post-War Rolls-Royce, Muscle/Performance Cars, Supercars, Road Racing Motorcycles, Cars of the 1964 Dealerships, Porsche Carrera, and Lamborghini.

Esteemed Contemporary Architect Steven Harris served in the honorary role of Grand Marshal while a slate of expert judges, including a group of 24 youth judges, focused on design, style and elegance while selecting this year's winners.

2024 Greenwich Concours by the numbers:

$15,000 pledged to local nonprofits

pledged to local nonprofits Over 12,000 weekend attendees

Hundreds of young enthusiasts engaged

935 Mobil 1 Hagerty Ride & Drive experiences and new model BMW and Lucid test drives

Over 150 vehicles at Saturday's Concours de Sport

Over 150 vehicles at Sunday's Concours d'Elegance

120 local volunteers

50 judges presenting 129 awards

6.3 UV index

Click here for the 2024 Greenwich Concours press kit.

Upcoming moments presented by Hagerty Events include:

RADwood NorCal – July 20, 2024

Motorlux – August 14, 2023

RADwood Detroit - September 14, 2024

The Amelia – March 6 - 9, 2025

The next Concours event on the calendar is The Amelia with its 30th annual event in 2025. Held since 1996 at the The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, it's known as the "Racers Concours" to many and celebrates the cars and drivers who inspire.

About Greenwich Concours d'Elegance

Founded in 1996, Greenwich Concours d'Elegance is a three-day premier motoring event in Greenwich, Conn. Exclusive gatherings, luxury shopping, ride and drives, new vehicle experiences and automotive heritage elements complement Friday's Grand Tour and Saturday's Concours de Sport. Sunday's nationally recognized Concours d'Elegance celebrates historically significant American and International vehicles along the town's picturesque harbor front. Each year the event supports local charities as a part of Hagerty's larger giving strategy. For more about the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance visit our website at GreenwichConcours.com.

About Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hagerty