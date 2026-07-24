ELEGOO Launches H1 HT Filament Dryer: Up to 85°C High-Temp Drying for High-Quality 3D Prints

SHENZHEN, China, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, today announced the launch of its first-ever filament dryer, the H1 HT Filament Dryer. Reaching an exceptional drying temperature of up to 85°C, the device tackles moisture-related print failures at their source to elevate overall print quality, while offering open compatibility with virtually all FDM 3D printers on the market. With the H1 HT, ELEGOO's FDM ecosystem now spans from filament management to the final print, delivering a complete workflow designed to empower creators at every step.

Meet the high-performance H1 HT filament dryer — deep drying delivers stable printing

Engineered to Keep Filament Perfectly Dry

For years, filaments degraded by ambient moisture have been a persistent pain point for 3D printing enthusiasts and professionals alike. The ELEGOO H1 HT solves this by elevating drying temperatures up to a class-leading 85°C. This high-temperature capability transforms the device into an industrial-grade prep-station, comfortably handling everyday materials like PLA and PETG, while effortlessly restoring advanced, high-temperature engineering filaments such as PA and PC.

Inside the chamber, the spool rotates automatically to ensure consistent heat exposure and uniform moisture removal. Equipped with active dehumidification, the system utilizes dual automatic vents to release humid air during drying and then seals tightly to keep moisture out, keeping filaments in prime, print-ready condition. Additionally, a dedicated bypass outlet designed for TPU and fiber-reinforced materials ensures smooth feeding and long-term reliability, completely eliminating friction during intensive print jobs.

Designed with Ease of Use in Mind

Beyond its high-performance drying capabilities, the H1 HT is built from the ground up with user experience and workspace safety. Operation is made simple and intuitive via a responsive 3.5-inch full-color touchscreen. Users can monitor drying status at a glance and choose from 11 preset filament modes, taking the guesswork out of temperature settings, or customize their own configurations with ultimate flexibility.

To provide a worry-free creative environment, the H1 HT features a robust safety protection system that continuously monitors temperature, airflow, and hardware status. This includes overheat protection, a flame-resistant inner shell, lid open detection, fan malfunction detection, and audible fault alerts.

True to ELEGOO's dedication to an open maker ecosystem, the H1 HT is designed with universal compatibility and zero brand lock-in. It integrates seamlessly with virtually all FDM 3D printers on the market without requiring proprietary ecosystems, giving creators the freedom to upgrade without limitations.

Pricing & Availability

The ELEGOO H1 HT Filament Dryer is available starting today, July 24, 2026, priced at $70 USD, €70 EUR, £62 GBP, $90 CAD, $149 AUD and ￥10,399 JPY. Customers in the US, UK, European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan can place their orders directly via the ELEGOO Official Store.

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 150 countries and regions. In 2025, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and over 430,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

Visit: www.elegoo.com

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