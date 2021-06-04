Elekta Nomination Committee's proposed Board of Directors for the 2021 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) proposes that the 2021 Annual General Meeting re-elect Board members Laurent Leksell, who is also proposed to be re-elected as Chairman of the Board, Caroline Leksell Cooke, Johan Malmquist, Wolfgang Reim, Jan Secher, Birgitta Stymne Göransson and Cecilia Wikström.

The Nomination Committee's complete proposal will be published in the notice of Elekta's Annual General Meeting 2021, to be held on August 25, 2021.

The Nomination Committee, prior to the 2021 Annual General Meeting, comprises the following members: Laurent Leksell (Chairman), with direct and indirect holdings; Per Colleen, appointed by Fjärde AP-Fonden; Filippa Gerstädt, appointed by Nordea Fonder; Javiera Ragnartz, appointed by SEB Fonder and Tomas Risbecker, appointed by AMF and AMF Fonder. The chairman of the Nomination Committee is Laurent Leksell.

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

