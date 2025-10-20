Elektra Health and Oscar Launch HelloMeno the First-Ever Menopause Health Plan in the Individual Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektra Health ("Elektra"), a top virtual menopause care provider, and Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") (NYSE: OSCR), a leading healthcare technology company, announced a groundbreaking partnership offering the first-ever menopause health plan, HelloMeno, in the ACA marketplace.

"Menopause is an inevitable transition for midlife women with disruptive symptoms and long-term health consequences, yet the healthcare system has long ignored it," said Jannine Versi , CEO & Co-Founder, Elektra. "Our partnership with Oscar ensures that millions of women finally have affordable, comprehensive access to clinical care, education, and support that transforms health outcomes – and the decades that follow."

HelloMeno is a bold new program empowering the 2.3 million women over 45 in the ACA to take control of perimenopause and menopause. The plan helps women age well at every step and save up to $9001 a year:

$0 primary doctor, gynecologist, and behavioral health visits.

No-cost labs, hormone replacement therapy, insomnia medications, and bone density scans.

24/7 access to Elektra and a team of doctors who know menopause inside and out 2 – specialists who actually listen, validate, and know the right next steps.

– specialists who actually listen, validate, and know the right next steps. Low-cost treatments for autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's, and more.

Up to $120 in rewards for completing preventive care screenings, including mammograms and cancer screenings, and seeing a provider specializing in menopause.

"HelloMeno is made for all of us," said Janet Liang, EVP, President of Oscar Insurance. "We offer real talk, trusted providers, and reliable resources. The plan is built by our team of clinicians who have gone through it – the 3 am wake-ups, brain fog, head-in-freezer moments, and everything in between. HelloMeno offers comprehensive coverage for the whole family, like all Oscar plans, but with benefits designed for women navigating the physical and emotional aspects of mid-life. We make more care affordable where it counts to help women everywhere, in every community, feel in control when life feels out of control."

Women 45 and older represent a rapidly growing demographic with high healthcare costs. They often end up seeing multiple specialists or getting unnecessary tests to treat their symptoms – including going to the ER for symptoms like a racing heart . Oscar's HelloMeno with Elektra Health changes the game and goes beyond symptom management by prioritizing early intervention and proven high-value treatments for this phase of life. Women can map out a plan together with their primary care provider and Elektra's community of Menopause Society-certified clinicians. They access the right care – at costs they can afford – with additional community support, one-on-one coaching, and FDA-approved therapies without financial incentives for specific prescriptions.

Women and their families can enroll in the plan during open enrollment from Nov. 1, 2025, through Jan. 15, 2026. HelloMeno, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2026, will be available in Arizona, Florida,3 Georgia, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.4

For more information, visit hioscar.com/hellomeno .

About Elektra Health

Elektra is a virtual healthcare provider offering personalized medical care and support to empower the 50+ million midlife women in the U.S. navigating menopause. Its first-of-its-kind platform combines virtual care from board-certified clinicians with expertise from real coaches and educational resources created by Elektra MDs. In 2024, Elektra became the first (and remains the only) virtual menopause provider to accept both commercial and government-insured patients. Elektra is backed by leading investors (Equal Opportunity Ventures, UPMC Enterprises, Wavemaker 360, Flare Capital Partners, Catalyst by Wellstar, and Alexis Ohanian's 776 Fund). Together, we are on a mission to reimagine women's health as we age, starting with perimenopause.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") is a leading healthcare technology company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving our members. We have been challenging the status quo in the healthcare system since our founding in 2012, and are dedicated to making a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Oscar offers Individual & Family plans and health technology solutions that power the healthcare industry through +Oscar. Our technology drives superior experiences, deep engagement, and high-value clinical care, earning us the trust of approximately 2.0 million members, as of June 30, 2025.

1 Savings based on an ACA plan with a CSR 150.

2 In North Carolina, the virtual care provider partner for HelloMeno is Atrium Health.

3 In Florida, Elektra Health is not available to members who have Oscar Health with AdventHealth HMO plans.

4 Oscar Medical coverage is underwritten by Oscar Insurance Company and its affiliates. Administrative Services for all plans provided by Oscar Management Corporation. All insurance policies and group benefit plans contain exclusions and limitations.

