Elektragaaz Announces World Premiere of New Music Video

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic multi-fusion instrumental group, Elektragaaz has just globally premiered its new video, Her Body Is A Dance, from its critically acclaimed EP, The Synaesthetic Picture Show, Now Playing Part 4.

Elektragaaz superhero The Little Dancer battles death rays in her quest to save the joy of music. The Synaesthetic Picture Show, Now Playing Part 4

The video, based on the eponymous sizzling disco influenced song on the EP, features the adventures of The Little Dancer, a superhero on a mission to save the City of Music from evil invaders intent on stealing music's joyful noise. Somewhat tongue in cheek and influenced by video game characters and heroes along the lines of Black Widow or Laura Croft. The Little Dancer choreographs her way to victory, dodging seemingly impossible odds. The video may be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/_9Kh7SDpAn0.

The new EP, the fourth in a planned series of six, has been greeted by almost unanimously ecstatic reviews. It has been called "masterful and original," "mesmerizing," "ground breaking," "magic," and a work of "musical genius". Echoing a general theme, one reviewer opined that "Elektragaaz has reinvigorated and redefined instrumental music."

Founded in 2017, Elektagaaz combines the electronic compositions of a mysterious and reclusive Frisian composer who goes by the pseudonym of Poppo Redband with instrumental contributions on a variety of instruments from six uber-talented musicians from the New York metropolitan area.

The goal of the music is to create movies in the mind of its listeners. While the music cannot be easily pigeon-holed, it might be described as Gorillaz meets Snarky Puppy meets Kraftwerk. One commentator has described the music as a successful combination of a variety of genres "ranging from the sizzle of jazz, baroque aromas, the smooth elongated flows of prog-rock, the energy of dance, and the heft of alt-rock." To put it more succinctly, Elektragaaz is the music of the future. Your future.

The Synaesthetic Picture Show, Now Playing Part 4, on the AIS label and distributed by The Orchard, is available on all major music platforms. Please contact Rick Eberle at [email protected] or at (516) 729-6872 for further information on Elektragaaz.

