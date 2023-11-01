Elektragaaz Releases New Album in Sparkling Hi-fi

News provided by

Elektragaaz

01 Nov, 2023, 08:42 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acclaimed progressive electronic multi-fusion group Elektragaaz releases its new compilation album, Moved Pictures, on Bandcamp on November 1, 2023. Moved Pictures is a release of specially selected soundscapes for download in a sparkling high-fidelity format. Headed by enigmatic Frisian composer, Poppo Redband, Elektragaaz consists of some of the brightest and best talents in the New York metropolitan area, featuring a bewitching mix of live and electronic instrumental music. The music definitely colors outside the lines and draws on such far-flung influences as classical music, hip hop, rock, house/ techno, pop, dance, film noir, comic strips, spaghetti westerns and video games.

Continue Reading
Jas Windstorm, Josh Firebow, Tom Elektron, Kathy Kaos, Mat Thunder and Kosmic Kate are among the contributors to Elektragaaz.
Jas Windstorm, Josh Firebow, Tom Elektron, Kathy Kaos, Mat Thunder and Kosmic Kate are among the contributors to Elektragaaz.
Moved Pictures is the new high-fidelity album by the progressive electronic multi-fusion group Elektragaaz.
Moved Pictures is the new high-fidelity album by the progressive electronic multi-fusion group Elektragaaz.

Among the glistening and diverse yet conceptually linked high-fidelity gems in Moved Pictures are songs like the cinematic aquatic adventure "Flying Underwater" and the equally cinematic thriller "Counterspy." Listeners will also encounter the jazzy electronic Latin vibes of "October's Child" as well as "Sebastian's Cat" a piece with both Baroque and EDM flavors. Also on tap is the deliciously dangerous, sly and sexy "Dancing with Evil Intent" (with an accompanying Bandcamp video) and the effortlessly cool and somewhat psychedelic "The Ghost of Ozymandias." And then there's "Death and the Gunfighter," which one reviewer described as what might have been the musical result had composer Ennio Morricone gotten high with Pink Floyd, Los Lobos and the New York Philharmonic. And this is just the tip of this audiophile quality offering.

Beginning with their initial series of EPs, The Synesthetic Picture Show Parts 1 through 6 and continuing through Parts 1 and 2 of the new series of Elektragaaz EPs, Your Own Private Cinema, the music of Elektragaaz has been greeted by almost unanimously positive reviews. The recordings have been called "masterful and original," "mesmerizing," "ground breaking," "magic," and a work of "musical genius." Echoing a general theme, one reviewer opined that "Elektragaaz has reinvigorated and redefined instrumental music" while another commentator suggests the music "transports you the moment you press play." One commentator has described the sonic landscape as a successful combination of a variety of genres "ranging from the sizzle of jazz, baroque aromas, the smooth elongated flows of prog-rock, the energy of dance, and the heft of alt-rock." 

Major contributors to Elektragaaz, in addition to Redband, include Kathy Sheppard aka Kathy Kaos on keyboards, Kate Amrine aka Kosmic Kate on brass, Tom McCaffrey aka Tom Elektron on electric guitar, Jasper Dutz aka Jas Windstorm on woodwinds, Josh Henderson aka Josh Firebow on strings and Mat Muntz aka Mat Thunder on bass. Additional contributions have been added by Michael Suke Cerulo (electric guitar), Lisa Dowling (electric bass, double bass), Mike Nolan (steel guitar) and Jake Chapman (pitched percussions).

Moved Pictures is a City Canyons Production on AIS Records and is available in 24-bit audiophile quality fidelity on Bandcamp.  

Moved Pictures is also available on all major music platforms including but not limited to:

Moved Pictures may be streamed on Spotify and SoundCloud.

Spotify
SoundCloud

Follow Elektragaaz on Facebook
Follow Elektragaaz on Instagram

See Elektragaaz on YouTube

Media Contact:
Trebor Lloyd
6464569847
[email protected] 

SOURCE Elektragaaz

Also from this source

Elektragaaz Releases New EP in Your Own Private Cinema Series

Elektragaaz Releases New EP in Your Own Private Cinema Series

On September 22, Elektragaaz releases the second in a six-part series of EPs, Your Own Private Cinema, Part 2. The music from this genre-agnostic,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Music

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.