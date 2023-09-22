Elektragaaz Releases New EP in Your Own Private Cinema Series

News provided by

Elektragaaz

22 Sep, 2023, 08:31 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22, Elektragaaz releases the second in a six-part series of EPs, Your Own Private Cinema, Part 2. The music from this genre-agnostic, progressive multi-fusion instrumental group has been spooling colorful and wildly original "movies for the mind" to the delight of its fans for the past few years, drawing on diverse cultural influences including rock, club, techno, pop, dance, film, comic strips, classical music, hip hop and video games as sources of inspiration. The music blends electronica with electric guitars, electric bass, keyboards, horns, strings and woodwinds to create a sound like no other.

Continue Reading
Your Own Private Cinema Part 2
Your Own Private Cinema Part 2

Diversity and a sense of drama continue with the offerings in Your Own Private Cinema, Part 2. The Great Disquiet reflects a world of anxious anticipation while The Return of the Sea God is a triumphal march celebrating the second coming of a great hero, perhaps a god. Maurice The Passionate Android is the story of an artificial intelligence who has found the emotion of love infecting his micro-circuits while Hey Everybody ventures into electronic funk. Kat's Tale is a hip young woman's recounting of her walk through an electric night life while Night Wings is an homage to the creatures of the night.

Beginning with their initial series of EPs, The Synesthetic Picture Show Parts 1through 6, the music of Elektragaaz has been greeted by almost unanimously ecstatic reviews. The recordings have been called "masterful and original," "mesmerizing," "ground breaking," "magic," and a work of "musical genius". Echoing a general theme, one reviewer opined that "Elektragaaz has reinvigorated and redefined instrumental music" while another commentator suggests the music "transports you the moment you press play." While the music of Elektragaaz cannot be easily pigeon-holed, it might be described as Pink Floyd meets Karlheinz Stockhausen meets Steven Wilson meets Snarky Puppy meets Kraftwerk. One commentator has described the sonic landscape as a successful combination of a variety of genres "ranging from the sizzle of jazz, baroque aromas, the smooth elongated flows of prog-rock, the energy of dance, and the heft of alt-rock." 

To add to the general excitement concerning this unique music, Elektragaaz is pleased to announce that music from the current EP as well as past and future releases will soon be available in the ATMOS music format, the revolutionary new technology in three-dimensional audio. This will not only allow listeners to listen to the music, it will allow them to experience it, to live in it. Stayed tuned for further announcements on these new ATMOS releases.

Founded in 2017, Elektagaaz combines the electronic compositions of a mysterious and reclusive Frisian composer who goes by the pseudonym of Poppo Redband with instrumental contributions on a variety of instruments from some of the very finest musicians from the New York metropolitan area. Major contributors include Kathy Sheppard aka Kathy Kaos on keyboards, Kate Amrine aka Kosmic Kate on brass, Tom McCaffrey aka Tom Elektron on electric guitar, Jasper Dutz aka Jas Windstorm on woodwinds, Josh Henderson aka Josh Firebow on strings and Mat Muntz aka Mat Thunder on bass. In addition, Australian double bassist Lisa Maree Dowling, New York guitarist Michael Suke Cerulo and New Yorker Mike Nolan on steel guitar make special guest appearances on the song, Night Wings while Blair Hamrick adds French horn flavoring to Return of the Sea God and Gina Benalcázar López lends a trombone to Hey Everybody.

Your Own Private Cinema, Part 2 is a City Canyons Production on AIS Records and is distributed by City Hall/Virtual Label to all major music platforms.                    

Your Own Private Cinema, Part 2 is available for streaming on Spotify and SoundCloud.

Spotify
SoundCloud

Follow Elektragaaz on Facebook
Follow Elektragaaz on Instagram

Visit Elektragaaz on the City Canyons website

Media Contact:
Trebor Lloyd
6464569847
363375@email4pr.com

SOURCE Elektragaaz

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.