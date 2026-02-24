EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications to feature in self-driving system Mobileye Drive™

ERLANGEN, Germany, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektrobit and Mobileye today announced the integration of EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications into Mobileye Drive™, a scalable end-to-end Level 4 self-driving system. As the foundation for global OEM offerings and robotaxi vendors, the Mobileye platform will utilize Elektrobit's safety-compliant solution, delivering automotive grade features and field updates. This collaboration reflects Mobileye's interest in EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications.

Elektrobit and Mobileye announce collaboration for autonomous vehicle solutions

EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications is the world's first open-source operating system solution assessed to be compliant with automotive functional safety standards. The groundbreaking solution has already received a positive technical assessment for ASIL B and SIL2 by TÜV Nord for the safety element out of context (SEooC) based on the two safety standards ISO 26262 and IEC 61508. EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications, enables automotive manufacturers and suppliers to utilize Linux in safety-related high-performance computing functional domains such as applications for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AV). Open source further sets itself apart from proprietary software through its inherent transparency, flexibility, speed of innovation and security.

Mobileye Drive is a scalable self-driving system that is designed to enable automakers and transport operators to make robotaxis, ride-pooling, public transport and goods delivery fully autonomous. Powered by the latest generation of Mobileye's own SoC EyeQ™, Mobileye Drive utilizes advanced AI-driven computation as well as a robust safety architecture. Mobileye Drive is designed to be integrated into various vehicle types to enable fully autonomous operation without human intervention in a defined area and under certain driving conditions. Customers benefit from Mobileye's extensive experience in deploying its technology across about 230 million vehicles worldwide. Mobileye Drive is currently deployed for testing in multiple locations across Europe and North America.

Maria Anhalt CEO, Elektrobit, "Our industry is at a pivotal moment, with carmakers, Tier 1 suppliers and technology companies increasingly joining forces to advance autonomous driving. Working with Mobileye and opening up our cooperation on EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications reflects our commitment to practical, safe and scalable innovation. Together, we are helping pave the way for the next generation of reliable autonomous driving systems."

Johann "JJ" Jungwirth, executive vice president, Autonomous Vehicles, Mobileye, "Working together with software innovators in the automotive field like Elektrobit is a key factor in expediting the mass production of vehicles equipped with the self-driving system Mobileye Drive. Our customers expect to deploy AVs in large numbers in the upcoming years, increasing the importance of system stability and reliability."

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is the trusted partner in the transition to the software-defined vehicle (SDV). With over 35 years of award-winning automotive software expertise, Elektrobit's innovative portfolio and comprehensive SDV ecosystem empower OEMs, Tier 1s, along with ODMs and Big Tech to build future-ready solutions with speed and confidence. Its SDV building blocks include operating systems, middleware, embedded software, digital cockpit solutions, engineering services, and development workflows - driving faster innovation and seamless integration across the vehicle lifecycle. Elektrobit software powers over five billion devices in more than 630 million vehicles worldwide. It is a wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of AUMOVIO.

For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com.

About Mobileye

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with our autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision and integrated software and hardware. Since our founding in 1999, Mobileye has enabled the global adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems that save countless lives and reduce crashes, while pioneering groundbreaking technologies such as REM™ crowdsourced road intelligence, Imaging Radar and Compound AI. These technologies drive the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions at scale, and powering industry-leading ADAS products. Through 2025, about 230 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye's EyeQ technology inside, and in 2026 Mobileye acquired Mentee Robotics to pursue the future of physical AI and humanoid robots. Since 2022, Mobileye has been listed independently from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https://www.mobileye.com

"Mobileye," the Mobileye logo and Mobileye product names are registered trademarks of Mobileye Global. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

