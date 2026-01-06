Elektrobit unveils EB civion to fast-track SDV cockpit development

EB civion to take center stage at CES 2026 where Elektrobit will showcase the evolution of the automotive supply chain and accelerated cockpit development for SDVs through build-to-print designs and cloud-native technologies

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2026, Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Booth #3719 -- Elektrobit, the trusted partner in the transition to the software-defined vehicle (SDV) today announced the launch of EB civion, a groundbreaking suite of solutions designed to give automotive OEMs better supply chain control and accelerate the development of digital cockpits and applications for SDVs. The new software suite reinforces Elektrobit's commitment to enabling OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and technology partners to deliver next-generation in-vehicle experiences faster and more efficiently. EB civion will be showcased at CES 2026 in Elektrobit's booth #3719 in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) West Hall.

Elektrobit announced the launch of EB civion, a groundbreaking suite of solutions designed to give automotive OEMs better supply chain control and accelerate the development of digital cockpits and applications for SDVs.

The EB civion suite combines Elektrobit's automotive software and cockpit competence in a seamless ecosystem including:

EB civion Creator – A cloud-native, virtual cockpit development environment enabling rapid HMI and app creation in simulated environments.

– A cloud-native, virtual cockpit development environment enabling rapid HMI and app creation in simulated environments. EB civion Core – Bundled, hardware-agnostic software assets optimized for cockpit domain controllers.

– Bundled, hardware-agnostic software assets optimized for cockpit domain controllers. EB civion Cockpit – Cockpit domain controller solutions combining build-to-print designs and system software for specific SoCs.

This comprehensive approach empowers customers to:

Accelerate time-to-market using cloud native, rapid-prototyping development cycles with mature, modular target software for real-time, high-performance infotainment functionalities.

Reduce complexity and total cost of ownership (TCO) through modular target software, hardware-agnostic development and testing.

Scale supply chain control across platforms with pre-integrated solutions for leading SoCs enabling a build-to-print approach.

EB civion encapsulates Elektrobit's decades of experience with a strong ecosystem of partners and leading technology providers including AMD, AWS, Google, Infineon and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. These collaborations ensure automotive customers benefit from cloud-native services, cutting-edge hardware integration and scalable architectures.

"Next-gen digital cockpits are the centerpiece of the consumer in-vehicle experience, so selecting the right software for development is critical," said Maria Anhalt, CEO of Elektrobit. "EB civion is redefining how automotive OEMs and suppliers approach cockpit development – we're accelerating time to market performance and empowering greater supply chain control, while providing the SDV with off-the-shelf software that is ready for integration to ultimately reduce TCO. EB civion gives our customers the tools and solutions that transform complexity into opportunity."

Elektrobit at CES 2026

EB civion is just one of the innovations Elektrobit will be showcasing at CES 2026 in its commitment to helping the industry standardize on a right-sized SDV approach. In addition to the new cockpit solution, attendees can experience other live demonstrations highlighting high-performance Linux for safety-critical systems, integration as code – scalable ECU development for SDVs and a next-generation smart EV platform. Elektrobit solutions and demonstrations will also be found across the CES show floor and meeting suites from an extensive network of partners and consortia enabling the future of mobility.

Further, Anhalt will participate in thought leadership sessions with industry influencers and partners, including on:

Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. PT at the Connect2Car conference. Presented in partnership with SAE International, COVESA, MEMA and CAR, Anhalt will speak on the panel, SDV – From Vision to Reality, with additional participants from Ford Motor Company, Sonatus and Synopsys, among others. The event will be held at the LVCC West Hall, Level 2, W219.

at the Connect2Car conference. Presented in partnership with SAE International, COVESA, MEMA and CAR, Anhalt will speak on the panel, SDV – From Vision to Reality, with additional participants from Ford Motor Company, Sonatus and Synopsys, among others. The event will be held at the LVCC West Hall, Level 2, W219. Thursday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. PT as part of the official CES 2026 conference program, Anhalt will speak on the Smart Rides panel at LVCC, West Level 2, W219. Featuring additional participants from Magna International, TomTom and Geely Auto Group Co., Ltd, the panel will cover how SDVs are transforming safety and personalization, using data to protect drivers and deliver tailored, next-gen driving experiences.

To learn more visit https://www.elektrobit.com/ces2026/.

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is the trusted partner in the transition to the software-defined vehicle (SDV). With over 35 years of award-winning automotive software expertise, Elektrobit's innovative portfolio and comprehensive SDV ecosystem empower OEMs, Tier 1s, along with ODMs and Big Tech to build future-ready solutions with speed and confidence. Its SDV building blocks include operating systems, middleware, embedded software, digital cockpit solutions, engineering services, and development workflows - driving faster innovation and seamless integration across the vehicle lifecycle. Elektrobit software powers over five billion devices in more than 630 million vehicles worldwide. It is a wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of AUMOVIO.

Media contacts

Paul Entwistle

Global Public Relations, Elektrobit

Phone: +49 160 3660509

Email: [email protected]

In U.S.

Devan Gillick

Breakaway Communications for Elektrobit

Phone: + 1 530 591 3194

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Elektrobit