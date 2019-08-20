Elektrobit goes the extra mile for new EV automaker Weltmeister Motor

EB was brought in specifically for the design and development of basic software for electronic control units (ECUs) associated with the new vehicle's communication systems supporting diagnostics and AUTOSAR network management. EB also supplied vehicle software products to support over-the-air (OTA) updates, which were designed at the very beginning of the development of the EX5.

"WM Motor is committed to developing smart EVs, and the integrated software systems are much more sophisticated than those in traditional ICE vehicles. EB is one of our most important partners in our value chain," said Freeman H. Shen, Founder, Chairman & CEO of WM Motor. "We very much appreciated the EB team's expertise in software and experience with AUTOSAR, as well as their willingness to work alongside us to bring the smart EV, WM EX5 to life."

With its software powering over 1 billion devices in more than 100 million vehicles globally, EB offered WM Motor unparalleled expertise, significant resources—including a local team out of EB's China office—and a commitment to excellence. The company used its lean and agile development approach to facilitate collaboration and stay on top of the schedule. EB also worked with various Tier 1 suppliers involved in the project, creating documentation, user manuals and training materials to ensure all teams were aligned.

WM Motor is using EB tresos, which enables industry-leading implementation of AUTOSAR- and OSEK/VDX-compliant basic software for automotive ECUs. It also enables customization of basic software to meet WM Motor's specific requirements.

"It has been exciting and rewarding to partner with WM Motor in developing and designing key systems for their first vehicle," said Christian Reinhard, Executive Vice President, Head of Projects, Elektrobit. "WM Motor is one of the many young automakers that are exploring new ways of producing vehicles, really shaking things up in terms of development approaches and time to market. We're proud to have worked alongside the WM team and their suppliers to bring the EX5 to production."

About Elektrobit (EB)

Elektrobit (EB) is an award-winning and visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 30 years serving the industry, EB's software powers over one billion devices in more than 100 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for connected car infrastructure, human machine interface (HMI) technologies, navigation, driver assistance, electronic control units (ECUs), and software engineering services. EB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Continental. For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com

About WM Motor Technology Group (WM Motor)

Founded in 2015, WM Motor Technology Group (WM Motor), originated from the German word Weltmeister, meaning world champion, is an emerging provider for new energy vehicles and mobility solutions in China. WM Motor has made a clear three-step development strategy since its establishment, first-step to be the smart EV popularizer, second-step to be data-driven smart hardware company and finally become smart mobility ecosystem provider.

