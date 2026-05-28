Element Critical Bolsters Strategic AI Leadership with Appointment of Scott Gould as Chief Commercial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Critical, a premier data center service provider in the United States, today announced the promotion of Scott Gould to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). The appointment reflects Element Critical's continued investment in executive leadership as the company expands its position as a strategic infrastructure partner for AI, enterprise, neocloud, and hyperscale customers pursuing high-density deployments across North America.

Gould brings more than two decades of experience driving commercial growth and operational excellence. Since joining Element Critical in 2022, he has been instrumental in shaping the company's customer-first approach to scalable infrastructure delivery. His ability to align customer requirements with Element Critical's long-term capacity has helped position the company to support increasingly complex AI and high-density deployments. Prior to joining the company, he served as Vice President of Business Operations at vXchnge, where he played a key role in supporting the company's expansion.

In his new position as CCO, he will oversee the complete commercial lifecycle, including go-to-market strategy, pricing, contracting, and service delivery, while guiding the cross functional teams that support Element Critical's continued growth and expansion across key U.S. markets.

"Infrastructure can no longer be viewed as simply a facility issue. It has become central to the AI roadmap itself," said Gould. "Element Critical is uniquely positioned to support the variable power demands created by AI workloads while delivering the high-touch partnership customers need to scale confidently. I'm excited by the opportunity to bring every part of our commercial and service delivery engine into alignment, and to continue building the kind of partner experience that organizations will depend on for years to come."

As AI adoption accelerates, GPU-driven workloads are placing new pressures on infrastructure. Operators are increasingly being challenged to support dynamic power environments marked by sudden spikes and fluctuating demand. Element Critical meets this challenge through its proven experience as an owner-operator, deep technical expertise, and significant financial backing. Together, these strengths empower the company to deliver highly reliable, AI-ready infrastructure its customers depend on for mission-critical applications.

"The AI era requires more than space and power. It demands an infrastructure partner that can accelerate deployments while engineering highly customizable, high-density environments," adds Ken Parent, CEO of Element Critical. "Scott has a unique ability to align commercial strategy with operational execution to tackle these challenges directly through agile procurement strategies and disciplined, compliance-driven operations. His leadership will be pivotal as we expand our footprint, deepen our customer relationships, and continue to be the partner organizations turn to when operational certainty matters most."

Today, Element Critical supports workloads across secure colocation campuses in Austin, Houston, and Chicago, while actively developing Houston Two to address rising capacity requirements. In parallel with its existing footprint, the company continues to expand its owned portfolio through a combination of targeted brownfield and greenfield developments throughout the United States.

For more information, visit elementcritical.com.

About Element Critical

Founded in 2014, Element Critical is a premier data center operator in the United States. Led by an experienced executive team and supported by long-term investment partners, the company operates hybrid-ready, carrier-neutral facilities in Chicago, Austin and Houston and is actively expanding across key Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets. Element Critical serves a diverse mix of enterprise, hyperscale, AI and neo-cloud customers that require colocation and connectivity services capable of supporting both traditional workloads and GPU-intensive AI environments. The company focuses on building reliable, well-connected data centers that meet today's performance demands while anticipating the infrastructure needs of next-generation technologies. For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com.

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SOURCE Element Critical