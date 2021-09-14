Element Critical Expands Texas Presence with Austin Data Center Acquisition

Element Critical acquires its second Texas data center, acquiring a 62,000 square foot data center in North Austin. Tweet this

Austin One is designed to support 7 MW of critical IT load, providing Element Critical the capability to support long-term customer demand in the growing Austin data center market. Situated in the northern part of Austin, the facility resides just minutes from the Austin Bergstrom Airport and above the flood zone. The data center currently houses 60+ enterprise customers on its 7-acre campus, supporting numerous innovative businesses with offices or headquarters in the Texas capital.

Element Critical's Austin facility contains a newly completed 2 MW data hall that is concurrently maintainable with N+1 redundancy. The data hall can support high-density racks and Element Critical offers fully customizable power configurations to meet every possible customer deployment. Element Critical plans to add approximately 6 MW of additional utility capacity over the next 1-2 years to meet Austin's growing demand for high-quality data center space.

The Austin campus is also ideally located at the heart of the Texas Triangle, comprised of the largest urban cities in Texas. This ensures businesses ultra-low latency connectivity from Austin One, which is capable of delivering sub-10-millisecond latency to 70% of Texas via ten on-site carriers. Element Critical's customers can unleash enhanced and reliable connectivity solutions to transform their digital business through our full suite of carrier partners. Our network-rich ecosystem supports hybrid workflows, including on-ramp access to major cloud providers through Megaport, a global leading Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider.

