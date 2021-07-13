Element Critical Partners with Bridgepointe Technologies to Increase the Reach of Their Data Center Offerings and Customizable Colocation Solutions

Thousands of enterprise customers work with Bridgepointe's trusted team to execute technology purchasing decisions every day. "Bridgepointe and Element Critical share the same commitment to deliver innovative technology that ensures optimal IT results for our customers," states Wayne Dietrich, Chief Operations Officer at Element Critical. "Together, we can solve customer's crucial technology challenges with cost-effective and highly-reliable data center services, amplifying the customer-focused solutions for which Bridgepointe is known."

Element Critical brings a consultative approach to compute and storage deployments for businesses, from high-growth startups to large enterprise businesses. "Element Critical's data centers are located in key business markets across the nation," says Mel Melara, Head of Bridgepointe's DC3 Data Center Practice. "Our IT strategists are especially excited about Element Critical's latest data center addition to the Houston market - Houston One. Utility power flexibility extends beyond the meter in Houston, where customers can negotiate directly with multiple utility power providers, a notably unique client advantage."

In addition to providing flexible and custom engineered solutions for today's businesses requirements, adding Element Critical's Tier III facilities to Bridgepointe's supplier portfolio extends Bridgepointe's market reach. Modern enterprises recognize with 5G networks and edge computing on the horizon, that the future of infrastructure is distributed; IT architectures must be everywhere required by businesses. This partnership between Element Critical and Bridgepointe means that customers can deploy hybrid IT infrastructure solutions, either for corporate or production workloads or for high-density compute footprints, in key markets across the U.S.

About Element Critical

Element Critical is a leading provider of tailored data center colocation services backed by solutions engineering expertise. Element Critical's Tier III hybrid IT-ready facilities are carrier-neutral, network-rich, concurrently maintainable, and available in various deployment sizes and densities. Element Critical cares as much about the people we serve as the servers we house. For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com or connect with our team at [email protected].

About Bridgepointe Technologies

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading IT Strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help meet their client's technology needs. Since 2002, Bridgepointe's deep and broad supplier relationships have offered true freedom of choice to clients from SMEs to the Fortune 500. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategy Experts, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly and cost-effectively achieve optimal IT results. For more information about Bridgepointe, please visit bpt3.net.

