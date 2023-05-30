Element Critical Wins 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology

Element Critical Named Gold Winner for Top Business to Business (B2B) IT Vendor of the Year

VIENNA, Va., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Critical, an award-winning colocation and interconnection provider, proudly announces that the company has been honored as a Gold winner in the 18th Annual Globee® Awards for Information Technology in the Top B2B IT Vendor of the Year category.

Element Critical is a Gold winner in the 2023 Globee® Awards, named a Top B2B IT Vendor of the Year.
These esteemed global awards celebrate outstanding achievements in information technology and cybersecurity. They acknowledge vendors who demonstrate excellence through their advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services, thereby raising the industry standards in all aspects of technology and cybersecurity. This recognition highlights the remarkable contributions made by Element Critical and their commitment to driving innovation in the field.

"We are immensely proud to receive this esteemed accolade from the Globee Awards, recognizing Element Critical as a Gold winner in the 2023 Globee Awards for Information Technology," states Ken Parent, CEO. "This achievement underscores our foundational purpose to deliver the core IT infrastructure solutions in a consultative and personalized manner that ensures our customers continue to grow with us. We have always had a steadfast commitment to meeting the diverse needs of today's business and technology leaders."

The judging process for the 2023 Globee Awards for Information Technology involved the active participation of over 600 judges from diverse corners of the globe, representing a broad spectrum of industry experts. These esteemed judges contributed their expertise to evaluate and assess the submissions received. The Information Technology World Awards welcomes participation from organizations in the Information Technology and Cyber Security sectors, as well as their end-users worldwide.

"I am honored to congratulate the remarkable winners of the 2023 Globee Awards for Information Technology," says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "Your dedication, innovation, and impactful contributions have set new standards of excellence in the IT industry. Your accomplishments inspire us all and reinforce the transformative power of technology. I commend each winner for their relentless pursuit of excellence and their unwavering commitment to driving progress in the digital era. May your success continue to propel the IT industry forward and inspire future generations of innovators. Congratulations once again on this well-deserved recognition!"

See the complete list of 2023 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/information-technology/winners. 

About Element Critical
Element Critical is among the fastest-growing data center service providers in the United States, with locations in Chicago, Austin, Houston, Silicon Valley, and Virginia. Led by an executive team comprised of industry veterans, the award-winning company boasts an expanding portfolio of hybrid-ready facilities in strategic markets across the country and a steadfast commitment to meeting the diverse needs of today's business and technology leaders. For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com.

About the Globee® Awards 
The term "Globee" is a combination of the words "global" and "business." The Globee Awards were formed to honor organizations of all types and sizes from around the world for their achievements in various business and technology-related categories. The awards were created to provide a platform for recognizing and promoting excellence in industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business.

The Globee Awards presents recognition in nine programs and competitions, including Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. For more information on the Globee Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com.

