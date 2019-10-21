Element Hotels Debuts Innovative Communal Living Room Concept To Foster Opportunities For Meaningful "IRL" Connections Among Travelers

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Element by Westin®, Marriott International's brand that has redefined the longer stay experience with a nature-inspired design philosophy that is clean, modern and bright, is launching a new set of hotel experiences today that create inclusive opportunities designed to inspire connectedness among today's modern nomads and their circle of friends, family and colleagues, both near and far. The initiative celebrates Element Hotels making history with the launch of its new room concept, Studio Commons. The room type is the first in the industry to blend the convenience of a hotel with the flexibility and comfort of a home, giving travelers the best of both worlds while on the road.

The rooms are designed for groups looking to spend time together in a more private setting, while still enjoying all the benefits of a hotel room. Anchored by four private guest rooms, travelers can cook, collaborate and relax together in shared kitchen and living room areas, allowing them to live as they do at home without having to compromise space, comfort or amenities. The Studio Commons layout debuted at the new Element in Scottsdale (AZ) in June 2019, followed by Boulder (CO) in July 2019. Additional Studio Commons units are expected to be rolled out at Element Hotels opening in Sedona (AZ), Sacramento (CA), Ontario (CA) and Minneapolis (MN) within the next year. Studio Commons is slated to be featured at all new Element Hotels signed after the first quarter of 2017.

Exclusive Study Points to a Growing Trend Among Travelers Craving Connections

As Element innovates its offerings for today's travelers, the brand released findings from a survey conducted which showed that Americans are craving connection now more than ever before and are seeking out alternative ways in which to bring their family, friends and colleagues together for quality time through shared experiences.

More than a quarter of Americans (27%) live in a different city than their childhood or college friends and family and depend on trips to see each other.

Over 1 in 5 (21%) Americans are in search of inclusive, intergenerational travel experiences that create closer bonds and lasting memories.

23% of Americans search both hotel and home rental options when looking for lodging options.

1 in 3 Americans prefer to spend their savings on shared experiences versus materials goods.

Element Hotels' Studio Commons packages are designed to encourage quality time among guests and their circle of friends, family and colleagues, ultimately bringing them closer together to form a bond through inspirational group travel experiences. The packages currently available at Element Boulder Superior include:

Community Cares – Guests who book the Studio Commons unit will have the opportunity to make an impact in the community by volunteering at a local animal shelter. Additionally, a special donation will also be made in the group's name.

Guests who book the Studio Commons unit will have the opportunity to make an impact in the community by volunteering at a local animal shelter. Additionally, a special donation will also be made in the group's name. Get Cooking – Studio Commons guests can enjoy a fun night in with an interactive cooking class led by a local culinary expert utilizing the space's fully-equipped kitchen. Travelers will craft a full-course meal while learning tips and tricks that they can take home with them.

Studio Commons guests can enjoy a fun night in with an interactive cooking class led by a local culinary expert utilizing the space's fully-equipped kitchen. Travelers will craft a full-course meal while learning tips and tricks that they can take home with them. Explore the Great Outdoors – Studio Commons groups can opt for a day of team building while connecting with nature through outdoor adventures in the Southern Rocky Mountains' Front Range. Activities can be customized according to the group's preferences, such as horseback riding, hiking or zip lining, to name a few.

"We all know that humans are inherently wired for connection. As a brand that has always been focused on helping travelers stay in their element while fostering a sense of community, Element Hotels' new communal room concept enables travelers to come together and celebrate what's most important to them – the relationships in their lives," said Toni Stoeckl, Global Brand Leader, Element Hotels, and Vice President, Distinctive Select Brands, Marriott International. "Whether you're taking part in a group bike ride or cooking a meal with your group in our fully equipped in-room kitchen, we hope this will give all our guests the chance to slow down, reconnect with the ones who matter and remind themselves about what they value as important."

Prior to this official roll-out, Element Hotels piloted its Studio Commons concept at Marriott's first-ever pop up innovation lab in Downtown Los Angeles. Underscoring Marriott's goal of continuously innovating the guest experience with an eye on design and technology, the interactive model hotel experience allowed the brand to crowdsource real-time feedback from industry professionals, hotel guests, associates and the general public.

"Element Hotels is always looking for ways to continue to innovate in the longer stay space, so this new design concept is an exciting next step for the brand," said Aliya Khan, Vice President of Design, Global Design Strategies, Marriott International. "Through our research we learned that Element's guests value being able to replicate their home environment while traveling, so separating their sleep and work spaces were particularly important with this new offering."

Element's Studio Commons communal rooms are designed to appeal to a variety of different needs throughout the year – whether that be friends and families traveling together to celebrate special events such as a family reunion, graduation, birthday celebration or a bachelor/bachelorette party, or coworkers looking to collaborate on a project. The Studio Commons communal spaces range from 600 to 650 square feet, while each of the four adjacent guest rooms range from 250 to 280 square feet. Guests staying in the Studio Commons rooms will be able to take advantage of all of Element's signature hotel amenities such as fully equipped in-room kitchens all-natural saline swimming pools, 24/7 Motion Fitness centers, a Bikes to Borrow program, the complimentary Rise breakfast and Element's signature Relax evening receptions which includes complimentary wine and beer.

Studio Commons nightly rates at Element Boulder Superior start at $800 and include four individual guestrooms plus a common living area with private kitchen. Element Boulder Superior features four Studio Commons units.

The launch of Element's Studio Commons is an example of how Marriott International innovates to meet guest expectations and changing trends. Understanding that guests have different accommodation needs for the various types of travel the company announced Homes & Villas by Marriott International in April 2019.

To find out more about how Element is helping people reconnect with their loved ones, or to book a Studio Commons stay, visit www.elementhotels.com. To book one of Element Boulder Superior's Studio Commons packages, visit https://element-hotels.marriott.com/experience/extended-stays/.

About Element Hotels

Element® Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., is made to order for guests in the know and on the go. Its bright design defies convention, bathing guest rooms and public spaces in natural light. Stylish and sustainable throughout, Element offers extended stay comfort with a conscience and lots of signature amenities from its healthy RISE breakfast and RELAX evening reception to saline swimming pools, spacious fitness centers, Bikes to Borrow and electric vehicle charging stations. Element's sustainably designed buildings require third party eco-certification worldwide. For more information, visit www.ElementHotels.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram. Element is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the number of lodging properties the company may add in the future, and similar statements concerning possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in market conditions; changes in global and regional economies; supply and demand changes for hotel rooms; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; the availability of capital to finance property growth and refurbishment; and other risk factors that the company identifies in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q; any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply here. We make these statements as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,235 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 3rd - 4th September 2019. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

