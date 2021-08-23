Element451 Announces Todd Heilman as New Chief Success Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451, an advanced student engagement CRM for higher ed institutions, today announced that Todd Heilman will join the company's leadership team as chief success officer, effective September 1, 2021.

Bringing more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in higher education and corporate organizations, Heilman will focus on scaling successful outcomes across a growing customer base of colleges that leverage AI and automation to improve the student enrollment and engagement experience.

Heilman joins Element451 from Marymount Manhattan College where he was vice president for student success and engagement, serving as the college's chief enrollment and student affairs officer. Under his leadership, the division shifted to a holistic, coordinated, and collaborative approach that supported a student's entire experience with the college; from their first interaction as a prospective high school student, throughout their time as an enrolled student, and on to graduation with a degree in hand. Heilman also managed efforts that stabilized new student enrollment, increased student persistence, and improved post graduate outcomes. Prior to joining Marymount Manhattan College, Todd served as the dean of enrollment at Pace University and as assistant vice president of enrollment operations and CRM at St. John's University.

Heilman's attention to student success and engagement, and the connection between AI-powered engagement CRM technology and higher ed enrollment and persistence gains, aligns with Element451's focus on making it as easy as possible for institutions of all sizes to reach, recruit, and ultimately retain, more students.

"We are seeing tremendous demand for our user-friendly, student engagement CRM and Todd will play a critical role in ensuring that we continue to deliver big results," said Ardis Kadiu, CEO of Element451. "Todd's experience will be instrumental as we maximize our partners' success and expand our platform to facilitate post-enrollment engagement."

Previously responsible for student success and engagement at several well-known colleges, Heilman brings a unique perspective – and urgency – to his new role.

"Joining Element451 is a natural next step," said Heilman. "In higher education, I have found supporting the student journey rewarding because it allows us to positively impact students' lives, creating pathways to enrollment, improving the college experience, and ultimately allowing for an opportunity to create better outcomes long after the college experience is over. Now, AI is enabling entirely new avenues to connect with students and keep their education goals on track."

About Element451

Element451 is an advanced student engagement CRM, providing higher ed institutions with a competitive admissions advantage from recruitment to enrollment through the use of AI, student behavior data, and modern marketing automation. The Element451 CRM leverages millions of behavior-based data insights to reach prospective students where they are, both in their journey and in their preferred channel to ensure the right message reaches the right student at the right time.

