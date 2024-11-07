Element451 Launches StudentHub: AI-first Platform to Drive Student Success

Revolutionary AI-first platform delivers personalized guidance and real-time voice interaction, transforming the student experience.

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451 announces the launch of StudentHub, an AI-first platform that revolutionizes how students engage with their academic and campus life. With 24/7 AI-powered tools and real-time voice assistance, StudentHub enables students to get immediate, personalized support—drastically improving retention and success rates.

"StudentHub redefines how students engage with their academic journey," said Ardis Kadiu, CEO of Element451. "We're meeting students where they are—on their devices, on their own schedule. What we are building is not just another platform; it's a transformative solution that empowers students to succeed and helps institutions build stronger connections at every step of the student experience."

StudentHub provides a suite of key features designed to enhance the student experience and drive success.

Real-Time Voice AI allows for natural, conversational interactions that provide instant guidance

allows for natural, conversational interactions that provide instant guidance Bolt AI Assistants deliver personalized, 24/7 support for navigating tasks, events, and course needs

deliver personalized, 24/7 support for navigating tasks, events, and course needs The platform's mobile-first design ensures that students can engage with essential academic and campus resources anytime, anywhere

ensures that students can engage with essential academic and campus resources anytime, anywhere Multi-language support guarantees accessibility for all students, regardless of their background.

guarantees accessibility for all students, regardless of their background. Proactive interventions powered by AI insights identify at-risk students early, prompting timely outreach to keep them on track.

Powering Student Success with AI-First Tools

What sets StudentHub apart is its AI-first approach to student support and engagement. Not only does it act as a central command center for students, but it also gives them access to AI-powered tools that offer personalized, 24/7 assistance and proactive outreach. By guiding students through every step of their educational journey—from selecting programs to managing deadlines—StudentHub ensures that no student falls through the cracks. The platform's AI-first design allows institutions to anticipate student needs and deliver timely interventions, significantly improving retention and student satisfaction.

About Element451

Element451 is the leading AI-first CRM and student engagement platform, designed to help higher education institutions attract, engage, and support students at every stage of their educational journey. From admissions and marketing to student success, Element451 provides a comprehensive suite of tools that help schools thrive in the digital age, using AI to personalize and streamline student engagement across the entire student journey.

For more information about how Element451 can benefit your institution, visit www.element451.com .

